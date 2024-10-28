Aahana Resort Sets the Stage for Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s Dream Forest Wedding

New Delhi, 28 October 2024: Aahana Resort, distinguished for its blend of luxury and natural beauty, hosted the intimate wedding of renowned Bollywood actress Surbhi and her long-time partner, Sumit. Set against the lush green landscape of Jim Corbett National Park, this enchanting venue provided the perfect setting for a remarkable three-day forest wedding celebration filled with elegance and romance.

For Surbhi and Sumit, their wedding wasn’t just about grandeur—it was a celebration that mirrored their deep connection with nature. In a touching moment, Sumit gathered sindoor from one of the resort’s native trees, a symbolic gesture that blended tradition with nature, while the couple planted a sapling together, creating a heartfelt tribute to their shared journey and commitment to the environment. The forest’s song created the perfect backdrop, and the lush green landscapes of Aahana brought their dream wedding to life. Surrounded by nature’s beauty, their wedding was a joyous and luxurious celebration while perfectly aligning with their deepest values.

Furthermore, Aahana Resort’s commitment to curating bespoke experiences was evident in every element of the celebration. Ayu Tripathi, Director of Aahana Resort, said, “From the spark in her eyes when she first saw the forest to the joy in her smile hearing the birds, we knew Surbhi would be our favorite bride. Her love for nature has inspired every detail, and it was a joy for us at Aahana to bring her dream celebration to life. From lush floral arrangements to sustainable elements, the wedding became more than just a ceremony—it was a story of love that honors the earth.”

The wedding beautifully honored the five elements of nature, capturing the true essence of a forest wedding. Guests enjoyed a culinary journey crafted by Chef Manoj Kumar, featuring an exquisite menu that showcased the finest local ingredients, many of which were handpicked from Aahana’s organic gardens. Every element of the wedding was brought to life by DB Spaces, under the guidance of Dakshita Bhatla. Her team transformed the couple’s vision into a breathtaking reality. “Designing Surbhi’s wedding was a heartfelt journey. Set against the serene backdrop of Aahana Resort, nestled in the forest, her love for minimalism inspired us to create an elegant space where each detail whispered simplicity, allowing her true spirit to shine amidst nature’s beauty. It was a joy to celebrate love in such a breathtaking setting,” said Dakshita.

Rajesh Satankar, founder of Knotting Bells, showcased the breathtaking beauty of forest wedding ceremonies at Aahana Resort. “Capturing Surbhi’s wedding in the wild and untamed beauty of Aahana Resort in the heart of Jim Corbett felt deeply personal to me and my spiritual connection with Uttarakhand,” he shared. “I was eager to photograph and portray the connection between the bride’s love for nature and raw wilderness in the environs of the beautiful luxury resort.”

Surbhi and Sumit’s wedding at Aahana Resort serves as an example of how love, luxury, and sustainability can come together to create an extraordinary celebration. Their union at Aahana Resort showed how unforgettable moments can be luxurious while being responsible towards the planet, setting a new standard for weddings in India.