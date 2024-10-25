Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Launches Crash Course for JEE Main 2025 Phase I & II

Mumbai/New Delhi, October 25, 2024: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the launch of its Crash Course for JEE Main 2025, designed to help students excel in the highly competitive JEE Main exam. The crash course will be offered in two distinct phases, catering to students appearing for both Phase I and Phase II of the JEE Main 2025 exam.

The Crash Course for JEE Main 2025 provides students with a highly structured, intensive learning plan that focuses on covering the entire syllabus comprehensively within a short period. It combines a robust lecture plan, frequent testing, and expert guidance to ensure students are well-prepared for the exam.

Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD & CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), stated, “At Aakash, we continue to innovate and provide students with the best preparatory tools to excel in highly competitive exams like JEE. Our Crash Course for JEE Main 2025 is tailored to meet the needs of students aiming for success in both attempts of the exam. With expert faculty and a meticulously designed schedule of lectures and tests, we ensure that students are fully prepared to face the challenges of JEE Main and come out victorious.”

Phase I of the crash course spans 75 days, commencing on November 7, 2024, and concluding on January 23, 2025. Students will participate in a total of 138 lectures during this phase, with three lectures scheduled each day from Monday to Saturday, amounting to a daily teaching duration of 4 hours and 30 minutes. The lecture breakdown includes 69 hours of teaching each for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The course also includes six part tests and four mock tests, all conducted online, totaling 10 tests and 30 test hours.

Phase II is a shorter, 46-day course starting on December 9, 2024, and also concluding on January 23, 2025, in alignment with Phase I. During this period, students will attend 96 lectures, with the same lecture plan of three lectures per day and a total daily teaching time of 4 hours and 30 minutes. For Phase II, students will receive 48 hours of instruction in each subject: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. As in Phase I, students in Phase II will also complete six part tests and four mock tests, conducted online, with 30 test hours in total.

In both phases, lectures are held for 1 hour and 30 minutes each, across three subjects daily, maintaining consistency in the pace and intensity of the program. The final mock tests for both Phase I and Phase II students are scheduled from January 20 to 23, 2025, offering students a comprehensive review before the JEE Main examination. The schedule is designed to help students quickly cover the essential topics and gain practice under timed conditions.