Bharat Petroleum reports net profit of Rs. 5,412 Crs in H1 FY 2024-25

Mumbai, 25th October 2024: BPCL has demonstrated growth by 2.45% in achieving 25.55 MMT market sales in H1 FY 24-25 as against 24.94 MMT in H1 FY 23-24.

BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 2,46,055.05 Crores for the half-year Apr- Sep 2024 Vs Rs. 2,44,850.90 Crores in the corresponding comparative half-year.

BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,17,951.69 Crores for the quarter Jul- Sep 2024 Vs Rs. 1,16,594.25 Crores in the corresponding comparative quarter.

BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs. 5,412.00 Crores in H1 FY 2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs. 19,052.05 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.

BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs. 2,397.23 Crores in Q2 FY 2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs. 8,501.17 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.

Major highlights of the financial results are given below –

Company maintains a gross refining margins (GRM) for the period Apr – Sep 2024 was $6.12/bbl Vs $15.42/bbl in the corresponding comparative period.

Net profit for the current half-year stood at Rs 5,412.00 Crores.

EBITDA for current quarter of FY 24-25 is Rs. 5,436.03 Crores Vs Rs. 13,679.21 Crores in corresponding quarter of FY 23-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.61% in current quarter of FY 24-25 Vs 11.73% in Q2 FY 23-24.

EBITDA for current half-year of FY 24-25 is Rs. 11,592.31 Crores Vs Rs. 29,980.98 Crores in corresponding half-year of FY 23-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.71% in current H1 FY 24-25 Vs 12.24% in H1 FY 23-24.

Debt-Equity ratio as on September 30, 2024 was at 0.28x (as against 0.32x as on September 30, 2023)

Other Physical Performance

The market sales for the July-Sep 24 has increased to 12.39 MMT in comparison to 12.19 MMT in Q2 of FY 23-24. Sales has grown by 1.64%. In the current quarter, the throughput is 10.28 MMT Vs 9.35 MMT in Q2 of FY 23-24.

We have achieved our highest ever Average Ethanol Blending percentage of 14.55% during H1 FY 24-25.

BPCL added 541 New Fuel Stations in H1 FY24-25, taking their network strength to 22380.

BPCL added 7 new distributors, taking LPG distributor network strength to 6256 and the customer base increased to 9.52 Crore

91 CNG Stations commissioned in H1 FY24-25 taking the total CNG stations as on 30th Sep 2024 to 2120.

Q2 FY 2024-25 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. Crs)

Consolidated Standalone Q2FY25 Q2FY24 % Change Q2FY25 Q2FY24 % Change Revenue from Operations 1,17,949 1,16,657 1.11% 1,17,952 1,16,594 1.16 EBITDA 5,795 13,851 (58.16%) 5,436 13,679 (60.26%) Net Profit 2,297 8,244 (72.14%) 2,397 8,501 (71.80%)

H1 FY 2024-25 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. Crs)