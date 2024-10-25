Bharat Petroleum reports net profit of Rs. 5,412 Crs in H1 FY 2024-25

Mumbai, 25th October 2024: BPCL has demonstrated growth by 2.45% in achieving 25.55 MMT market sales in H1 FY 24-25 as against 24.94 MMT in H1 FY 23-24.
- BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 2,46,055.05 Crores for the half-year Apr- Sep 2024 Vs Rs. 2,44,850.90 Crores in the corresponding comparative half-year.
- BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,17,951.69 Crores for the quarter Jul- Sep 2024 Vs Rs. 1,16,594.25 Crores in the corresponding comparative quarter.
- BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs. 5,412.00 Crores in H1 FY 2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs. 19,052.05 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.
- BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs. 2,397.23 Crores in Q2 FY 2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs. 8,501.17 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.
Major highlights of the financial results are given below –
- Company maintains a gross refining margins (GRM) for the period Apr – Sep 2024 was $6.12/bbl Vs $15.42/bbl in the corresponding comparative period.
- Net profit for the current half-year stood at Rs 5,412.00 Crores.
- EBITDA for current quarter of FY 24-25 is Rs. 5,436.03 Crores Vs Rs. 13,679.21 Crores in corresponding quarter of FY 23-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.61% in current quarter of FY 24-25 Vs 11.73% in Q2 FY 23-24.
- EBITDA for current half-year of FY 24-25 is Rs. 11,592.31 Crores Vs Rs. 29,980.98 Crores in corresponding half-year of FY 23-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.71% in current H1 FY 24-25 Vs 12.24% in H1 FY 23-24.
- Debt-Equity ratio as on September 30, 2024 was at 0.28x (as against 0.32x as on September 30, 2023)
Other Physical Performance
- The market sales for the July-Sep 24 has increased to 12.39 MMT in comparison to 12.19 MMT in Q2 of FY 23-24. Sales has grown by 1.64%. In the current quarter, the throughput is 10.28 MMT Vs 9.35 MMT in Q2 of FY 23-24.
- We have achieved our highest ever Average Ethanol Blending percentage of 14.55% during H1 FY 24-25.
- BPCL added 541 New Fuel Stations in H1 FY24-25, taking their network strength to 22380.
- BPCL added 7 new distributors, taking LPG distributor network strength to 6256 and the customer base increased to 9.52 Crore
- 91 CNG Stations commissioned in H1 FY24-25 taking the total CNG stations as on 30th Sep 2024 to 2120.
Q2 FY 2024-25 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Rs. Crs)
|Consolidated
|Standalone
|Q2FY25
|Q2FY24
|% Change
|Q2FY25
|Q2FY24
|% Change
|Revenue from Operations
|1,17,949
|1,16,657
|1.11%
|1,17,952
|1,16,594
|1.16
|EBITDA
|5,795
|13,851
|(58.16%)
|5,436
|13,679
|(60.26%)
|Net Profit
|2,297
|8,244
|(72.14%)
|2,397
|8,501
|(71.80%)
H1 FY 2024-25 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Rs. Crs)
|Consolidated
|Standalone
|H1FY25
|H1FY24
|% Change
|H1FY25
|H1FY24
|% Change
|Revenue from Operations
|2,46,055
|2,44,921
|0.46%
|2,46,055
|2,44,851
|0.49%
|EBITDA
|12,229
|30,639
|(60.09%)
|11,592
|29,981
|(61.34%)
|Net Profit
|5,139
|18,888
|(72.79%)
|5,412
|19,052
|(71.59%)