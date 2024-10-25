Bharat Petroleum reports net profit of Rs. 5,412 Crs in H1 FY 2024-25

October 25, 2024

Mumbai, 25th October 2024: BPCL has demonstrated growth by 2.45% in achieving 25.55 MMT market sales in H1 FY 24-25 as against 24.94 MMT in H1 FY 23-24.

  • BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 2,46,055.05 Crores for the half-year Apr- Sep 2024 Vs Rs. 2,44,850.90 Crores in the corresponding comparative half-year.
  • BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,17,951.69 Crores for the quarter Jul- Sep 2024 Vs Rs. 1,16,594.25 Crores in the corresponding comparative quarter.
  • BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs. 5,412.00 Crores in H1 FY 2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs. 19,052.05 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.
  • BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs. 2,397.23 Crores in Q2 FY 2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs. 8,501.17 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.

Major highlights of the financial results are given below –

  • Company maintains a gross refining margins (GRM) for the period Apr – Sep 2024 was $6.12/bbl Vs $15.42/bbl in the corresponding comparative period.
  • EBITDA for current quarter of FY 24-25 is Rs. 5,436.03 Crores Vs Rs. 13,679.21 Crores in corresponding quarter of FY 23-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.61% in current quarter of FY 24-25 Vs 11.73% in Q2 FY 23-24.
  • EBITDA for current half-year of FY 24-25 is Rs. 11,592.31 Crores Vs Rs. 29,980.98 Crores in corresponding half-year of FY 23-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.71% in current H1 FY 24-25 Vs 12.24% in H1 FY 23-24.
  • Debt-Equity ratio as on September 30, 2024 was at 0.28x (as against 0.32x as on September 30, 2023)

Other Physical Performance     

  • The market sales for the July-Sep 24 has increased to 12.39 MMT in comparison to 12.19 MMT in Q2 of FY 23-24. Sales has grown by 1.64%. In the current quarter, the throughput is 10.28 MMT Vs 9.35 MMT in Q2 of FY 23-24.
  • We have achieved our highest ever Average Ethanol Blending percentage of 14.55% during H1 FY 24-25.
  • BPCL added 541 New Fuel Stations in H1 FY24-25, taking their network strength to 22380.
  • BPCL added 7 new distributors, taking LPG distributor network strength to 6256 and the customer base increased to 9.52 Crore
  • 91 CNG Stations commissioned in H1 FY24-25 taking the total CNG stations as on 30th Sep 2024 to 2120.

                          Q2 FY 2024-25 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                                                                                                               (Rs. Crs)

  Consolidated Standalone
  Q2FY25 Q2FY24 % Change Q2FY25 Q2FY24 % Change
Revenue from Operations 1,17,949 1,16,657 1.11% 1,17,952 1,16,594 1.16
EBITDA 5,795 13,851 (58.16%) 5,436 13,679 (60.26%)
Net Profit 2,297 8,244 (72.14%) 2,397 8,501 (71.80%)

 

                         H1 FY 2024-25 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                                                                                                             (Rs. Crs)

  Consolidated Standalone
  H1FY25 H1FY24 % Change H1FY25 H1FY24 % Change
Revenue from Operations 2,46,055 2,44,921 0.46% 2,46,055 2,44,851 0.49%
EBITDA 12,229 30,639 (60.09%) 11,592 29,981 (61.34%)
Net Profit 5,139 18,888 (72.79%) 5,412 19,052 (71.59%)