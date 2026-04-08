Abhishek Jain Joins TransBnk as Group Business Head – Government Banking

India, Apr 8: A seasoned banker with experience across leading institutions, including HDFC Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bandhan Bank, Abhishek Jain has joined TransBnk as Group Business Head for Government Banking. In this role, Abhishek will drive transaction banking solutions across Government, PSU, TASC, and Transit segments. The appointment strengthens TransBnk’s leadership team as the company scles its Government Banking portfolio.

Abhishek brings over 18 years of experience in payments, cash management, and transaction banking, having held senior roles across leading banks and fintechs, including Cashfree. Across his career, he has straddled both product and sales leadership, giving him a rare end-to-end perspective on building and scaling transaction banking businesses.

Most recently, he served as Product Head for Toll & Transit at IDFC FIRST Bank, where he led cash management and transit initiatives for large corporates and government institutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek said: “Government business remains the most demanding, but also the most rewarding segment in financial services, and democratizing access to such segments is core to what TransBnk is built for.” Vaibhav Tambe, Co-founder and CEO of TransBnk, added: “Abhishek brings proven expertise in Government Business and a deep understanding of how State and Central bodies operate across business lines. His leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our presence across Corporate and Government segments.”

TransBnk is building a unified operating system for banks and enterprises, a scalable, innovative infrastructure that bridges traditional banking with emerging fintech ecosystems.