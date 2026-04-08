LANXESS showcases its diverse portfolio for the rubber industry at India Rubber Expo 2026

New Delhi, April 8: LANXESS is participating in the India Rubber Expo 2026, being held from April 7 to 10 at Bharat Mandapam. Visitors can explore the company’s innovative portfolio at Booth B006, Hall 5, featuring a wide range of rubber chemicals, specialty additives, and processing solutions.

Focus on Functional Tire Additives

LANXESS is presenting its comprehensive portfolio of Functional Tire Additives (FTA), covering every stage of rubber production. This includes accelerators, antioxidants, anti-ozonants, and peptizers designed to enhance performance and durability.

A key highlight at the expo is Vulkanox HS Scopeblue, a sustainable version of the widely used antioxidant TMQ. The product offers over 30% lower carbon footprint compared to conventional alternatives and is produced using 55% sustainable raw materials, including biocircular acetone and renewable energy. Manufactured in an ISCC PLUS-certified facility in Germany, it delivers effective protection against heat and oxygen-induced degradation with low volatility and migration.

The company is also showcasing Vulkanox 4060, a sustainable alternative to 6PPD, offering comparable protection against oxidative aging while improving environmental performance.

Specialty Rubber Products Driving Performance

Under its Specialty Rubber Products (SRP) segment, LANXESS is demonstrating high-performance solutions across the rubber value chain—from compound development to finished components. The portfolio includes pre-dispersed chemicals, processing aids, vulcanization activators, and advanced release agents.

Among the innovations on display are filler-free tire paints such as Rhenodiv BP-337 and BP-338, which ensure clean and efficient demolding during vulcanization without releasing hydrogen, while using significantly less material.

Advanced technologies such as Rhenogran® CLD 80, Aflux® SD, and Vulcuren® are also being showcased, designed to improve crosslinking efficiency, processing stability, and long-term dynamic performance. These solutions play a key role in developing next-generation low rolling resistance “green tires,” supporting sustainable mobility goals.

LANXESS further highlighted its manufacturing capabilities in India, including its modern release agent plant in Jhagadia, enabling the company to supply advanced product solutions locally.

Sustainable Additives and Flame Retardants

The company is also presenting its range of plasticizers and flame retardants, including 100% phthalate-free plasticizers, polymeric plasticizers with high extraction resistance, and halogen-free phosphate-based flame retardants. These products are engineered to meet stringent environmental and performance standards across high-temperature and industrial applications.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

With its participation in the India Rubber Expo 2026, LANXESS reinforces its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and supporting the evolving needs of the rubber industry. The company continues to focus on delivering high-performance, eco-friendly solutions that enhance efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Visitors can engage with LANXESS experts throughout the event to explore solutions tailored for modern rubber manufacturing and sustainable mobility.