DLF Mall of India strengthens its premium portfolio with the launch of TAG Heuer boutique

New Delhi, India Apr 08: DLF Mall of India, India’s largest destination led retail mall, has further elevated its premium brand mix with the addition of globally renowned watchmaker TAG Heuer. Marking the brand’s first franchise boutique in India, launched in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company, the opening reflects DLF’s continued focus on building a future forward retail ecosystem and strengthening its positioning as a destination hub for premium and aspirational brands.

India’s luxury and premium retail landscape continues to witness strong momentum, driven by rising affluence, accelerated premiumisation and a clear shift towards aspiration led consumption. Categories such as fine watchmaking are emerging as key growth drivers, with consumers increasingly seeking brands that represent legacy, craftsmanship and innovation, complemented by immersive and experience led retail formats. The introduction of TAG Heuer at DLF Mall of India aligns with these evolving consumer trends, further elevating the mall’s curated product mix and strengthening its standing as a go to destination for all its patrons.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, said “At DLF Malls, our focus is on continuously evolving our retail mix to stay ahead of consumer aspirations and global trends. The introduction of TAG Heuer at DLF Mall of India further strengthens our premium portfolio, while adding greater depth to our watch and accessories category. As we continue to refine our brand and product mix, our aim is to create a destination that offers not just leading global brands, but a differentiated and future ready retail experience for our consumers.” Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Mr. Prateik Kapoor, Director of Kapoor Watch Company said “Our long-standing partnership with TAG Heuer has been built on a shared commitment to bringing world-class watchmaking to discerning consumers in India. We are proud to further strengthen this association by launching TAG Heuer’s first franchise boutique in India in partnership with the brand. Partnering with DLF Mall of India allows us to present TAG Heuer’s iconic collections in a setting that reflects the brand’s spirit of innovation and precision, while deepening our engagement with watch enthusiasts across the country. As India’s luxury watch market continues to evolve, we look forward to building on this partnership and expanding our presence across key markets in the years ahead.” Marking the brand’s expansion in India, Mr. Guillaume Boilot, Managing Director MEIAT – TAG Heuer from TAG Heuer added “This is a landmark moment for TAG Heuer. We are officially expanding our footprint in India with the opening of our first franchise boutique at DLF Mall of India. This market is central to our growth, and this new space allows us to connect directly with a new generation of luxury consumers that values both heritage and performance. We’re excited to invite our community to this new boutique”

The TAG Heuer boutique spans approximately 517 sq. ft. and features a curated selection of the brand’s iconic collections, including Carrera, Monaco, Aquaracer, Formula 1 and Link. Designed with a contemporary aesthetic, the space offers an elevated retail experience, bringing together innovation, design and Swiss watchmaking excellence for the Indian consumer.

Store Details:

TAG Heuer Boutique

DLF Mall of India, Noida

Floor: Ground Floor

Timings: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM