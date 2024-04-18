New Delhi, April 18, 2024 – ABP Network, one of India’s leading media houses, has announced a series of strategic changes within its sales leadership team aimed at optimizing operations, fostering enhanced collaboration, and positioning the company for success in the forthcoming year.

As the organization reflects on the achievements of the past year and gears up for an eventful election cycle, these changes, scheduled to take effect from May 1st, 2024, are designed to instill a sharper and more focused approach to its business. The new structure will empower sales teams, promote accountability, and enhance the company’s agility and responsiveness to market dynamics.

Key highlights of the restructuring include:

Elevations at the National Level:

• Parul Kamra elevated to National Sales Head for ABP News & ABP Asmita

• Gautam Dutta elevated to National Sales Head for ABP Ananda

• Shailendra Hegde elevated to National Sales Head for ABP Majha

At the regional level, the following leaders have been elevated:

• Saurabh Goel elevated to Region Head – North

• Suman Mukherjee elevated to Region Head – East

• Madhvi Gajwani elevated to Region Head – West for ABP News, ABP Ananda, and ABP Asmita

• Mahesh Borde elevated to Region Head for ABP Majha in the West, in addition to his current role overseeing the Network for the rest of Maharashtra

The company has also made changes to strengthen its branch-level sales leadership:

• Sonali Chauhan to lead sales for ABP Ananda & ABP Majha in the North

• Rishabh Dua to lead sales for ABP News & ABP Asmita in the North

• Saheli Dhol to lead sales for Consolidated & Team in the East

• Kumar Luthria to lead sales for ABP News + ABP Asmita in the West

Furthermore, to drive the strategic growth of Spotlight, a key IP for the company, the following changes have been made:

Dhruv Bhattacharya has been elevated to lead All India Sales for Spotlight. He will continue to manage state business for the North. Surabhi Kesarwani has been elevated to Spotlight Head for North while Nishant Chaturvedi has been elevated to Spotlight Head for West & South. Prashant Kumar will join the Spotlight team for West, based out of Mumbai.

This revamped structure reflects ABP Network’s unwavering commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and market leadership. By empowering the teams and streamlining operations, ABP Network is poised to drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.