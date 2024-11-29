ACCA celebrates 120 years of shaping the accountancy profession worldwide

Mumbai, November 29, 2024: ACCA, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, will mark a significant occasion this weekend as it celebrates 120 years since its creation. Founded in London by a group of eight accountants on 30 November 1904, it has since grown into a global network of more than 252,500 members and 526,000 future members across 180 countries.

Md. Sajid Khan, Director – India at ACCA said: ‘We have an amazing community of talented and committed members throughout India and around the world undertaking successful careers and making positive and sustainable impact on countless businesses, organisations and communities, creating huge benefits for our country and the global economy.’

ACCA president Ayla Majid said: ‘By staying true to our founding value of inclusion, ACCA has become a truly global organisation, working for the public good. When ACCA was founded in 1904, nobody could have predicted how much we’d achieve. Our story has been one of innovation and growth. But above all, it’s a story of more people’s careers launched, lives transformed, and many dreams come true.’

The election of Ayla Majid to the office of president at the recent AGM, along with Melanie Proffitt as deputy president and Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan as vice president, makes this the first time in ACCA’s history that women have held all three officer posts at the same time. It’s another milestone for the professional accountancy body, which was the first to admit women to membership in 1909.

Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA, remarked: ‘2024 has truly been a landmark year for us. In May our membership numbers exceeded a quarter of a million. In September we launched our new Professional Diploma in Sustainability.’

‘And earlier this month we were recognised with a special nomination in the international category of the UN Trade and Development International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR) Honours 2024 which recognised our work to improve reporting and skills capacity building on sustainability.’