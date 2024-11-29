North India gears up for Delhi Comic Con: A Weekend of geekery, fun, comics, gaming and cosplay from 6th to 8th December 2024

Delhi, India 29th November 2024: The most epic celebration of anime, comics, and fandom returns for its 12th edition in Delhi as Comic Con India gears up for an unforgettable 3-days of pop-culture celebration between December 6th – 8th, 2024 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla. This year Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, promises to be bigger, colourful, and more exciting than ever!

This year’s edition of Delhi Comic Con brings an exciting lineup of partners and attractions! In association with Yamaha India and Android, the event is powered by Gaming Partners Lenovo Legion and Intel. Android will host the Android Pan Fest in the Arena, showcasing their latest innovations and bringing the world of mobile gaming to life. Making their debut at Delhi Comic Con, Yamaha India is set to steal the show with an exclusive display and engaging activities for fans.

Every visitor at Delhi Comic Con this year can expect a No.1 Issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics, along with a Special Solo Levelling poster by Yen Press & a commemorative Comic Con India Bag as a . special token upon entry. And as for the Superfans this year, Comic Con India unveiled a limited edition box set which includes – Marvel’s Dr Doom Bust, Deadpool & Wolverine T-shirt & Keychain, Exclusive Comic Con India Puzzle, Heroic Cape and many more interesting goodies.

The three-days extravaganza from Comic Con India under the aegis of Nodwin Gaming promises a grand celebration of comics, featuring a diverse lineup of upcoming publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Prasad Bhat, Garbage Bin, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, Tadam Gyadu, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Corporat, Chariot Comics, Art Of Roshan, Somesh Kumar, Urban Tales and Abhijeet Kini and many more along with International artist Ryan North, a New York Times bestselling author and Jason Loo, an Eisner Award-winning artist will be gracing the convention, making it a memorable experience.

Fans will also get to experience the best of Geeky shopping with brands such as Nerd Arena, Red Wolf, Bonkers Corner, Topps to name a few. The event will showcase the best of comics, toys, apparel, accessories and more.

Alongside all the incredible artists, Comic Con will feature live performances that will get fans excited. Stand-up icons Ravi Gupta (Shudh Desi Comic) Rohan Joshi, and The Internet Said So (comprising Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav and Aadar Malik), Ashish Solanki and Pranav Sharma will take up the stage, bringing their signature wit and humor to amp up the crowd. Reminiscing our childhood, the beloved M.A.D. artist Art Guy Rob is back to inspire creativity and joy, bringing fans right back to their childhood with artistic performances and unforgettable energy. The lineup also includes even more incredible acts, including the fan-favorite Geek Fruit, along with Panther and Fotty Seven, who are sure to keep fans on their toes. Expect epic performances, nostalgic throwbacks, and constant entertainment.

Delhi attendees will also get a chance to witness captivating experiences with Maruti Suzuki Arena, Crunchyroll, Yamaha Racing, Android, Lenovo Legion & Intel, and Delhi’s Biggest Comic Book Store by Penguin Random House India and an exclusive Lord Of The Rings experience by Warner Bros India.

The event also features The Nodwin Gaming Arena, presented by Android, powered by Windows 11 and Lenovo-Legion & Intel. With Gaming Console Partner – Sony Playstation & Connectivity Partner – ACT. The arena will feature amazing gaming experiences, VR & Racing Sim free play as well as multiple tournaments for fans to participate in!

Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said, “Delhi will always hold a special place in my heart—it’s where this incredible journey began, and where we first dared to dream that India could have a Comic Con of its own. I still remember our very first Comic Con in Delhi, the blend of nerves and excitement we all felt.. This year’s event is our biggest step forward yet, thanks to our collaboration with NODWIN Gaming, bringing the biggest experiences in pop-culture and gaming for every attendee. But none of this would have been possible without the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way. To each of them, this celebration is as much theirs as it is ours.” Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said “Our vision at NODWIN Gaming is to provide best-in-class, immersive experiences to the youth through our diverse offerings, and Comic Con India perfectly complements this vision. Delhi Comic Con is hosted at one of the largest venues in the country, mirroring the vibrant culture and interest of the amazing community of geeks! With three extraordinary days of pop culture, an expanded Gaming Arena, delicious food, iconic cosplay showcases, exclusive merch, performances from top entertainers and hundreds of cosplayers showcasing their creativity and fandom- the spirit of Delhi shines bright! This winter, fans can expect to experience unforgettable moments with their friends and loved ones in Delhi, one of the cornerstones of the Comic Con journey in India.”

This year, Delhi Comic Con’s collaboration with NODWIN Gaming brings an enhanced experience for youth entertainment. It promises to be Delhi’s ultimate entertainment event, spanning three days of comics, cosplay, fandom hauls, intense gaming tournaments, esports showdowns, and immersive BYOD zones. It’s a one-of-a-kind celebration that ensures fans of comics, gaming, and pop culture are in for an unforgettable experience!

Book your passes for Delhi Comic Con 2024 happening between 6-8th December at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi at Insider.in or on the Comic Con India website.