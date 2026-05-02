Air India Lands At Hanoi, Beginning Services To Its Second Gateway In Vietnam

Chandigarh, May 02: Air India today inaugurated its new 5x weekly non-stop service to Hanoi, touching down at the Vietnamese capital city for the first time. Hanoi is Air India’s second gateway in Vietnam after Ho Chi Minh City and the eighth destination in Southeast Asia.

Flight AI2390 departed from Delhi at 0120 Hrs (IST), landing at Noi Bai International Airport at 0720 Hrs (local time), where it was welcomed by dignitaries from the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, airport officials, and Air India staff.

The new five times weekly service complements Air India’s daily flights to Ho Chi Minh City, offering travellers greater flexibility to explore Vietnam with open-jaw itineraries. With the launch of this service, travellers can conveniently arrive in Hanoi and return from Ho Chi Minh City, or vice versa, making multi-city leisure and business travel easier.

Air India’s Delhi-Hanoi service is operated by Air India’s A320neo aircraft, featuring a three-class cabin configuration including Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy, delivering a premium, full-service flying experience to and from India and beyond.

The new service also seamlessly connects points in the United Kingdom and Europe to Vietnam, enabling travellers between these regions to travel conveniently via Air India’s hub at Delhi.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “Vietnam has rapidly evolved into a high-potential market for Indian travellers, supported by strong leisure demand, growing business exchanges and rising interest in multi-city holidays. With Hanoi joining our network alongside Ho Chi Minh City, we are creating more choice, greater convenience and stronger connectivity between the two countries as well as enabling traffic between Europe and Vietnam.”