The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group Partners with Sofiya NGO to Advance Inclusive Skilling and Employment for Nation Building

New Delhi, India May 02: In a significant step towards nation building through inclusive economic participation, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, in partnership with Sofiya NGO and the Keshav Suri Foundation, has launched a transformative skilling and employment initiative aimed at creating a more equitable and employable workforce.

Rooted in the belief that India’s growth story must be inclusive , the program is designed to equip Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and individuals from economically marginalized communities with industry-relevant skills, enabling their integration into the formal workforce. The initiative directly contributes to building a skilled talent pipeline while unlocking the untapped potential of communities often excluded from mainstream employment .

As part of Sofiya NGO ’s flagship disability inclusion efforts, the programme bridges the critical gap between skilling and employability by providing immersive, hands-on training within live hotel environments. Interns were strategically placed across key operational departments—including Front Office, Housekeeping, Linen & Tailoring, Bakery, Food & Beverage Production, and In-Room Dining—based on their individual interests, capabilities, and comfort levels, ensuring both dignity and effectiveness in learning.

Beyond technical training, the program places a strong emphasis on holistic development. Participants demonstrated marked growth in confidence, independence, and self-reliance, emerging as job-ready professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to the hospitality sector. The initiative underscores a powerful truth: when opportunity is aligned with ability and supported by the right ecosystem, it not only transforms individual lives but also strengthens the nation ’s human capital.

The success of this initiative is anchored in strong institutional collaboration. The LaLiT team facilitated foundational training and behavioural readiness at the centre of Sofiya NGO in Mustafabad along with the Keshav Suri Foundation which has enabled mobility support and advocacy. The team provided structured mentorship, real-time exposure, and inclusive workplace practices creating a robust, end-to-end skilling and employment pathway.

Encouragingly, the programme has opened avenues for long-term employment , with strong recommendations to transition successful interns into permanent roles. At the same time, it has highlighted key areas for systemic improvement, including enhanced accessibility infrastructure, fully inclusive facilities, and strengthened transportation support—critical enablers for scaling such initiatives across India.

Speaking on the initiative, Keshav Suri said: “This initiative reflects our belief that inclusion must translate into tangible action. Our vision and commitment are to ensure that no community is left behind. When individuals are provided with the right skills, support, and opportunities, they do not just transform their own lives—they contribute meaningfully to the nation ’s progress.”