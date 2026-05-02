UP Govt to Extend Health Cover to All Worker Families, Says CM Yogi

New Delhi, May 02: Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the ‘Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026’ in Lucknow, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring security, dignity, and stability for workers across the state. Emphasizing inclusive development, he stated that true progress is achieved only when the working class is empowered and protected.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, the Chief Minister shared that over 12.26 lakh construction workers have already been provided Ayushman cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, enabling free treatment up to ₹5 lakh annually. The government aims to extend coverage to an additional 15.83 lakh workers, ultimately benefiting nearly 75–80 lakh individuals. The broader target is to reach 1 crore worker families—approximately 5 crore people—marking a significant milestone in labour welfare.

Praising education initiatives, he noted that the establishment of Atal Residential Schools in 2023 has created new opportunities for workers’ children, many of whom have excelled in CBSE board merit lists.

The Chief Minister highlighted multiple welfare schemes introduced under the leadership of Narendra Modi, including housing, sanitation, and food security initiatives. Over 4 crore houses have been built nationwide, with 65 lakh in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and state housing programs. Additionally, 12 crore toilets have been constructed across the country, including 2.61 crore in the state.

He emphasized that workers now benefit from access to free healthcare, housing, and food security through schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and free ration distribution. Social security measures have also been expanded, including accident insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh and pension schemes like Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan and Atal Pension Yojana.

Addressing employment and industrial growth, he stated that over 18,000 new industries have been established in Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years, generating employment for more than 65 lakh people. The state, once considered underdeveloped, has now emerged as a major growth engine.

The Chief Minister also highlighted infrastructure and healthcare expansion, including plans for new ESIC hospitals in Greater Noida and Gorakhpur, along with the expansion of ESIC dispensaries across districts. Worker welfare initiatives such as dormitories, affordable canteens, maternity assistance, and improved workplace conditions are also being implemented.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he stressed that fair wages, social security, and dignity for workers remain top priorities. “If work has been done, wages must be paid. Any denial will invite strict action,” he stated, underscoring the administration’s zero-tolerance approach towards labour exploitation.

The event was attended by senior officials and ministers, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar.