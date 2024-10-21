Airace Empowers Surveyors, Engineers, and Farmers with New Features for Precise and Effortless Geospatial Data Collection

Bengaluru, India: 21 October: Airace Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of geospatial solutions, has rolled out a range of exciting updates aimed at helping professionals in surveying, engineering, and agriculture. With the introduction of local language support, free lifetime app access, new land measurement units like guntha, and enhanced hardware, these updates are set to revolutionize how users collect and analyze geographical data.

“Our latest features are designed to make advanced geospatial tools more practical and user-friendly for professionals working in real-world conditions,” said Swayambhu Mohanty, Co-Founder of Airace Technologies. “Whether you’re a surveyor in a remote field or an engineer on a complex project site, these improvements help you capture highly accurate data with ease.”

Making Technology Accessible to All Users

One of the major updates is the addition of local and regional language support to the Airace One application. This enables users—particularly those in agriculture and land management fields—to easily navigate the app in their preferred language. With the inclusion of land measurement units like guntha, the app becomes even more relevant for professionals working across diverse geographies in India.

Supporting the Next Generation of Field Professionals with Free Lifetime Access

In a move that sets Airace apart from competitors, the Airace One app is now available with free lifetime access, including feature upgrades at no extra cost. This ensures that surveyors, engineers, and farmers always have access to the latest tools without worrying about additional fees, making it an ideal solution for both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry.

Boosting Signal Strength and Precision with New Hardware

To further support users working in challenging terrain, Airace Technologies has launched a new UHF Antenna that guarantees strong signal reception over distances of up to 15 kilometers. This addition is designed to ensure reliable performance in varied field conditions, making it easier for professionals to maintain accuracy and connectivity no matter where they work.

Time-Saving, Calibration-Free IMU and Lightweight GNSS Receiver

Airace’s new IMU simplifies data collection by allowing precise measurements at up to 60 degrees of tilt without the need for calibration. This feature is a game-changer for those working in rugged environments, as it helps save time and boosts efficiency. Additionally, the redesigned GNSS receiver weighs just 400 grams, providing all-day comfort for users who need to carry the device over long periods.