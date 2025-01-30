Airtel Payments Bank Partners with Karnataka Bulldozers

Bengaluru, 30 January 2025: Airtel Payments Bank announced its official partnership with the Karnataka Bulldozers for the highly anticipated Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025. As part of this collaboration, Airtel Payments Bank will be co-sponsoring the team in its quest for victory while promoting safe digital banking solutions to fans across the nation.

This partnership underscores Airtel Payments Bank’s focus on delivering simple, safe, and rewarding banking services, while also promoting the passion and energy of the Karnataka Bulldozers, who share the Bank’s commitment to excellence and speed. The team’s dynamic playstyle on the field mirrors the fast, efficient services Airtel Payments Bank provides to millions of customers across India, making this partnership a perfect match.

The Celebrity Cricket League, known for its unique blend of cricket and entertainment, will begin on 8 February 2025. Through this collaboration, Airtel Payments Bank aims to connect with millions of cricket fans nationwide and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in digital banking.