Alice Branton Unveils the Mysteries of Consciousness, Integrates Science, Religion and Spirituality

22nd January 2024: In the constantly evolving realm of science and spirituality, a handful of individuals shine bright, not only as pioneers but also for their dedication to pushing the limits of human potential. Alice Branton is one such luminary. Her journey, guided by her association with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, has led her to unparalleled heights in the domains of science, spirituality, and personal growth.

Alice Branton, an American spiritual leader, enlightened being, and acclaimed speaker, is the CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc. She is making a significant impact in the domains of self-improvement, spiritual growth, and true well-being. She spearheads Divine Connection, an initiative that provides pioneering, science-based solutions for personal development, which have been clinically proven to enhance well-being, happiness, and life satisfaction.

Alice embarked on a journey to uncover the profound mysteries and deeper truths of life. Her spiritual quest led her to delve into the expansive realms of human consciousness and its interconnectivity with the universe. Her unwavering pursuit of knowledge and wisdom led her to connect with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, a renowned religious and spiritual Guru, the founder of Divine Connection, the pioneer of the Trivedi Effect® – a scientifically established transformative solution for personal growth, success, wealth, happiness, and a better quality of life.

Alice has been fortunate to experience the transformational power of the Trivedi Effect® firsthand after connecting with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi. The Trivedi Effect® is an unprecedented, scientifically validated phenomenon in which Divine Grace is harnessed by an enlightened being, which can then be transmitted/utilized to transform any living organism at the cellular level, including humans, animals, microbes, plants, and trees, as well as any non-living material at the atomic level, including metals, ceramics, polymers, and chemicals. This is a phenomenon discovered by Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi; hence, it is termed the Trivedi Effect®.

Alice’s association with Guruji Trivedi has enabled her to gain a profound understanding of this groundbreaking phenomenon, enriching her personal and professional life and ultimately leading to enlightenment.

As a visionary spiritual leader, Alice is dedicated to offering authentic and long-term personal development through a unique, science backed approach. She is internationally acclaimed for her gift to transform living organisms at the cellular level, as well as non-living materials at the atomic and molecular level, demonstrating extraordinary impossibilities that defy the known laws of science and existence.

Together with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, pioneer of the Trivedi Effect®, and Dahryn Trivedi, co-founder of Divine Connection, they are on a mission to unify science, religion, and spirituality, by scientifically validating the existence of God and the impact of Divine Grace. Their pioneering research on the impact of Divine Blessings is evidenced in 6,000+ experiments leading to more than 660 publications in peer-reviewed science journals that are indexed in over 2,000 universities globally, including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge and more.

Alice’s Divine Blessings, connect people to the God of their understanding, strengthening their Divine Connection and optimizing their potential in multiple aspects of their lives. People report feeling a profound sense of well-being, with huge relief from sleep problems, anxiety, depression, stress, mental restlessness, sadness, fatigue, menstrual struggles, emotional trauma, relationship problems, fast aging, and more, as well as having increased energy, improved psychological and emotional well-being, deeper relationships, purpose in life, professional growth, success, prosperity, happiness and ultimately a significantly better quality of life.

Alice has an impressive background, having co-created America’s premier leadership organization for middle and high school students, serving as CFO/COO, after leaving her distinguished corporate career as Managing Director and a Board Member of the North America operations of the world’s largest handheld computer company at the time. Alice holds an MBA in Finance from Bentley University, USA.

As a dynamic leader, accomplished executive, electrifying speaker and disruptive entrepreneur, Alice has inspired and transformed leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and youth alike through her appearances at global giants such as Microsoft, Nasdaq, American Express, Coca Cola, Harvard University, Hilton, Prudential, Coldwell Banker, Re/Max and many more. She has also been featured on over 30 television news shows across American national media including ABC, NBC, FOX, and the CW. She has served her communities through non-profit leadership including formally serving as Vice President of HopeLink in Nevada. She is committed to empowering women leaders.

Alice Branton is a true visionary committed to sharing this revolutionary message of the power and potential of God’s Grace, Divine Blessings, and Higher Consciousness, for true transformation, well-being and ushering in a new era integrating science, divinity, and consciousness.

