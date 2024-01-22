iHUB DivyaSampark-IIT Roorkee Incubated Startups Showcase Cutting-edge Drones

New Delhi, 22 Jan, 2024: Two innovative startups incubated at iHUB DivyaSampark- IIT Roorkee, Dtown Robotics Pvt. Ltd. and IDR Research and Development Pvt. Ltd., proudly presented their state-of-the-art drone technologies at the India International Science Festival. The event served as a platform for these groundbreaking companies to unveil their revolutionary unmanned aerial vehicles, addressing crucial needs in defense, agriculture, and military operations.

Dtown Robotics Pvt. Ltd., founded by Manas Upadhyay and Avinash Chandra Pal, showcases DTR MONAL UAV. The DTR MONAL UAV, an unmanned aerial drone, is designed for applications in defense and agriculture. The versatile drone offers comprehensive solutions for security and surveillance needs, including drone manual flying training, drone software training, flight planning for autonomous flying, data extraction, and training for night flying.

The Monal 2k/4k weighs less than 1.5 Kg and features 1080 FHD video recording (Monal 2k), 4k video recording (30 fps) and 2k video recording (60 fps) (Monal 4k), Return to home in cases of low battery and lost communication. The Monal 2k/4k drone boasts a flight time of 20-25 minutes, covering a range of 3km.

The brainchild of Manak Pratap Singh, IDR Research and Development Pvt. Ltd. presented the Doot Mk-1, India’s first made-in-India military-grade Nano Drone designed for both military and civilian operations. The Doot Mk-1 addresses critical challenges in the Indian drone industry, offering unique features such as Multiple video display units (FPV, GMS, GCS, LAPTOPS) with live AI data at the user end, 30-minute flight time in both day and night conditions, rapid deployment in indoor and outdoor conditions within 10 seconds, capability to fly in complete non-line-of-sight or non-GPS environments up to 200-300 meters, and customized indigenously developed features, including GPS-denied assistance with indoor altitude hold/manual and anti-collision technology.

The Doot Mk-1 solves issues of slow and repetitive tasks in agricultural and defense sectors, providing users with increased efficiency and minimized risk. The product is optimized for the Indian market in terms of cost, usage, and maintenance, offering a superior solution compared to existing complex alternatives.

The India International Science Festival witnessed esteemed dignitaries who visited the exhibition and expressed their admiration for the showcased products. Among the dignitaries were Prof. Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, NETF, Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary, Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB); Senior Adviser & Head, Policy Coordination and Program Management Division, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, and Manoranjan Parida, Director – CSIR Central Road Research Institute. These distinguished individuals recognized the significance of the technological advancements presented by Dtown Robotics Pvt. Ltd. and IDR Research and Development Pvt. Ltd., acknowledging the potential impact on defense, agriculture, and military operations.

Mr. Manish Anand, CEO of iHUB DivyaSampark- IIT Roorkee, expressed his excitement about the success of the startups incubated under the iHUB program. He stated, “The products showcased by Dtown Robotics Pvt. Ltd. and IDR Research and Development Pvt. Ltd. at the India International Science Festival exemplify the spirit of innovation and excellence fostered at iHUB DivyaSampark. We are proud to witness our incubatees making significant strides in the field of drone technology, contributing to India’s technological prowess. iHUB DivyaSampark remains committed to providing the necessary support and resources for startups to thrive and make a lasting impact on the industry.”

