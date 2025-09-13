Alliance Insurance Brokers Appoints Anoop Verma, one of their Director to Drive Bengaluru Market Expansion

Bengaluru, September 13, 2025 – Alliance Insurance Brokers, one of India’s leading insurance service providers, risk managers and reinsurance brokers has announced the appointment of Anoop Verma, as Director, to drive next level expansion of Bengaluru. He will drive the overall business growth and development of the Bengaluru market, which is the third largest insurance hub and a strategic growth market for Alliance Insurance Brokers, specifically in the South. Supported by a dynamic team of close to fifty people, along with other Directors; Anoop will lead an aggressive outreach program, will be instrumental in implementing state-of-the-art technology solutions, and introduce innovative products to reinforce Alliance’s hold on the entire Southern region.

Anoop Verma

South India is expected to grow strongly with a CAGR of 11.2% in Health Insurance alone & overall expected to expand at around 12.6% CAGR. The region is a high-potential area for Alliance Insurance Brokers and the company enjoys a robust presence in key markets such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mangalore, Kochi and Coimbatore supported by Bengaluru as a regional office. The demand for insurance in South India is mirroring national growth trends with Group Health Insurance fast approaching mandatory status for corporations whereas Trade Credit and Surety Bonds being top-selling products in this fiscal. Employee Benefits, in particular, are registering record levels of uptake.

Commenting on the appointment, Aatur Thakkar, Co-founder and Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers stated, “South India is a fast-emerging market for insurance, where health insurance is prominently growing in the region. Both retail insurance, as well as B2B insurance products are witnessing tremendous growth in the region. As household incomes rise and climate-related risks intensify, the south, especially Bengaluru, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of insurance growth in India. Anoop’s leadership qualities, strategic outlook, and entrepreneurial thinking makes him the perfect person to spearhead our Bengaluru operations and build overall business in South.” Speaking on his new added responsibilities, Anoop Verma, Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers, said “Bengaluru’s dynamic business ecosystem and the Southern region’s contribution to India’s insurance industry makes this a challenging yet exciting opportunity. It is one of the most professionally run markets in India & I look forward to creating world class Insurance Delivery systems which can offer innovative insurance solutions, build lasting client relationships, and help Alliance in its next phase of growth in the region.”

Anoop Verma is an Ex Indian Air Force Short Service Commission Officer with more than 25 years of multifaceted leadership experience. His experience cuts across Defence, Media, Hospitals, Insurance and Insurance Broking, providing him with a singular advantage to understand intricate markets.

He has led operations, maintenance, and training in the Air Force for six years, winning the Governor’s Award in 2004. In his corporate stint, he spearheaded big-ticket P&L expansion, brand-building initiatives, and high-profile corporate alliances in ICICI Lombard, Asian Heart Institute and Jaslok Hospital.