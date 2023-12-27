Allison P. Hart Chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.

Nashville, TN, December 27, 2023 — Allison P. Hart of Nashville, Tennessee, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field.

About Allison P. Hart

Caribbean-born artist Allison P. Hart is the CEO of Bling On Things, LLC. She is responsible for the overall operations and management, sales, marketing, and creation of a wide range of apparel and décor items, each meticulously crafted with thrifted jewelry, rhinestones, and pearls.

Each piece is highlighted by Hart’s unique approach to artistry, melding sustainability with luxurious creativity to create unparalleled masterpieces. She collaborates with her clients regarding color, design, layout, and specific details to ensure every piece is a timeless classic.

“We don’t just offer art; we create an experience where you’re the co-artist, choosing themes, colors, and forms that speak directly to your soul,” said Hart. “Our high-end bling rhinestones infuse the rustic charm of Tennessee into each custom masterpiece, offering you not just a piece of art, but a slice of Southern heaven, personalized to perfection.”

When Allison is not working, she enjoys cooking, traveling, family, and being with her friends.