Amazon MX Player’s Playground S4 Sets a New Viewership Record

11th December 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, continued to break new viewership records for the fourth season of its popular reality show – Playground. The latest season drove 32 million views, which solidified the franchise’s standing as India’s leading gaming reality show. Playground S4 brought together a group of popular contestants, with intense battles over two months, with Elvish Yadav’s BT Android team emerging as the finale winner.

From its debut episode, Playground S4 kept audiences hooked with unique gaming challenges and fierce battles between contestants. The diverse panel of mentors including Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed, Munawar Faruqui, Mythpat, and Mortal further elevated the energy in this season. Playground S4 was sponsored by some of the biggest brands in India, such as Hero MotoCorp, Tecno, Zupee, and MAAC, who recognised the massive appeal and engagement of the show.

Reflecting on this season’s success, Karan Bedi, Director and Head at Amazon MX Player, said, “At Amazon MX Player, we are always attempting to entertain our audiences with exciting and unique concepts. Playground has been incredibly successful since its debut. We are humbled by the love received from our viewers across India and the success that our sponsor brands have seen with the latest season. We look forward to bringing yet another exciting season in the future!” Elvish Yadav, the winning mentor for a second consecutive year, said, “It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m so proud that my team came out on top. To repeat history and take home the title once again is an incredible feeling. Playground S4 has truly set a new standard and I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved. The competition was intense, but we gave it our all, every single week. It’s amazing to see how far the show has come and the impact it’s had on the audience across India.”

“We are thrilled with the success of Playground Season 4. The show has not only captivated audiences but has also set new benchmarks in the gaming entertainment space. Our partnership with Amazon MX Player has enabled us to set new benchmarks in engagement, storytelling, and entertainment. We are grateful for the support of our partners and viewers, and we look forward to bringing even more exciting seasons of Playground in the future,” said Mayank Yadav, CEO of Rusk Media.

“Playground has redefined how gaming and entertainment converge, cementing its place as a trailblazing IP in the Indian digital ecosystem. Season 4, with over 32 million unique views over 45 days, has showcased the power of content made for the youth. It has been an incredible journey, showcasing how gaming can be a platform for collaboration, mentorship, and storytelling. This season has been a shining example of our vision of ‘timeshare of mindshare,’ showcasing NODWIN Gaming’s commitment to creating curated experiences for the youth globally. With our partners, Playground will continue to engage on what’s cool and showcase epic content,” said Akshat Rathee, CEO of NODWIN Gaming.

Presented by Hero MotoCorp and co-powered by Tecno Mobile and Zupee, the Official Gaming partner, Playground S4 is proudly brought to you in association with Haier, ITC Bingo, MAAC, Urban Needs, Zello, and Hell Energy. All episodes are available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player. Watch it on the MX Player app on your mobile or TV, on Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.