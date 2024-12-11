Reggie Jackson Joins Moon Equity Holding Corp.’s Board of Advisors

Sheridan, WY, December 11, 2024 — Moon Equity Holding Corp. (OTC: MONI) is proud to welcome Reggie Jackson, a renowned businessman, investor, and advocate for early-stage ventures, to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Jackson’s decades of expertise and passion for nurturing innovative businesses make him a valuable addition to Moon Equity Holding Corp.’s leadership. His proven ability to identify opportunities and foster growth aligns with the company’s mission to drive value in emerging markets.

“We are excited to have Reggie join our Board of Advisors. His entrepreneurial mindset and strategic insights will enhance our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Steve Marshall, CEO of Moon Equity Holding Corp.

Also known for his achievements as a Hall of Fame athlete, and through his Mr. October Foundation, Mr. Jackson’s contributions to the business world as an investor and mentor reflect his commitment to innovation and leadership.

About Moon Equity Holding Corp.

Moon Equity Holding Corp. (OTC: MONI) is a diversified holding company focused on fostering growth in emerging industries through strategic investments and innovation.