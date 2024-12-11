Belgian Meat Office Continues the Journey of Showcasing ‘The Art of European Pork’ in India Through the Exclusive Chef Workshop Series in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore

11th December 2024 Delhi, India As part of the “The Art of European Pork” campaign, Belgian Meat Office recently organized an exclusive series of chef demonstrations across India, with events held in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. These demonstrations celebrated the excellence of Belgian pork and provided Indian professional chefs with valuable insights into its quality and versatility.

Steven De Wilde Deputy Head of the Mission addressing the audience

Exclusive Belgian Pork Recipes & Interactive Experience

Each demonstration began with a networking session, creating a platform for chefs to exchange ideas and insights. Chef William Marchetti, a specialist in charcuterie, and boucherie, conducted live cooking demonstrations showcasing the versatility of Belgian pork through a selection of recipes tailored for Indian chefs. The demonstrations offered a comprehensive presentation, providing insightful information on the key attributes of Belgian pork: quality, safety, producers’ know-how, and exceptional services that define it.

Attendees were invited to taste and experience the premium quality, tender texture, and exquisite flavor of Belgian pork, gaining firsthand knowledge about its unique characteristics.

The demonstration was held on Monday, 11th November, at the prestigious Embassy of Belgium, adding a layer of elegance and diplomatic importance to the occasion.

On Tuesday, November 12th, the Mumbai demo took place at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel, a venue renowned for its luxury and world-class culinary standards. Guests took part in the informative demo session and were later invited to AER Bar, one of the city’s most iconic rooftop venues, for canapés and networking. The series concluded on Thursday, November 14th, at The Leela Palace, a symbol of refined hospitality and culinary excellence.

Chefs during Belgian Pork Culinary Training

The workshop series provided Indian chefs with the chance to gain valuable insights into Belgian pork and discover new ways to utilize this exclusive meat in their cooking. Through the exchange of tips and techniques, Belgian Meat Office aims to encourage chefs to incorporate Belgian pork into their culinary creations.