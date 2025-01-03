America’s 2025 resolutions: what your state is aiming for this new year

“New Year, new me.” It might sound cliché, but it still holds true. Lots of people want to make their lives better, and the new year gives them a good reason to start.

As 2024 comes to an end, people across the U.S. are rethinking their habits, health, and priorities. Whether it’s shedding a few pounds, saving for a dream vacation, or finally learning how to cook, New Year’s resolutions are in full swing. But what’s at the top of everyone’s list for 2025?

A recent study by Annuity Freedom analyzed Google Trends data to uncover the most popular resolutions in every state. By diving into search terms like “how to lose weight” or “ways to save money,” the study paints a picture of Americans’ aspirations.

Health goals dominate in the nation

Unsurprisingly, weight loss takes the 1st spot as the most popular New Year’s resolution for 2025, topping the list in 13 states, including Michigan, New Jersey, and Louisiana. It seems these states are ready to leave their holiday indulgence behind and jump-start their health goals.

Right behind it, eating healthier takes second place, with six states, such as Florida, Illinois, and Missouri, prioritizing better food choices.

Exercising more rounds out the top three health-focused resolutions. In states like Texas and Colorado, people are looking to break a sweat and boost their fitness levels.

Money on the mind

Health may dominate the resolution charts, but financial goals are a close second. For residents of Georgia, Minnesota, and Nevada, getting rich is the ultimate aspiration for 2025.

Meanwhile, Kansas, Mississippi, and Nebraska are focusing on a more practical approach, with their top resolution being to spend less and save more. Whether it’s cutting back on unnecessary expenses or building a rainy-day fund, these states are all about financial discipline.

Mental health and self-improvement stand out

Mental well-being has become a key focus in recent years, and in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, the most-searched resolution is to improve mental health.

When it comes to self-improvement, learning a new skill or hobby takes the top spot in Maryland and New Mexico. From mastering a new language to picking up a creative pastime, residents in these states are all about growth.

Unexpected goals: sleep, love, and travel

Some states are taking a unique approach to their New Year’s goals.

California and Oregon are prioritizing getting more sleep , showing that rest is just as important as productivity.

, showing that rest is just as important as productivity. Arkansas, Ohio, and New York have a more romantic focus, with dating as their most-searched resolution for 2025.

as their most-searched resolution for 2025. In Connecticut and Massachusetts, wanderlust takes over as the top goal is to travel more and explore new destinations.

Breaking bad habits

As always, the New Year is a time for leaving unhealthy habits behind. For residents of Kentucky and South Dakota, the top resolution is to drink less alcohol.

In Arizona, the focus shifts to quitting smoking, as residents aim to ditch the habit for good.

Reading, family time and big career changes

Some resolutions take a more personal or intellectual turn. For residents of North Carolina and Vermont, the top priority is to read more books.

In Maine, family takes center stage, with the top resolution being to spend more time with loved ones. Meanwhile, Washington is all about fresh starts, with the most-searched goal being to change jobs in the upcoming year.

Full list of states and their top resolution:

State Most Googled New Year Resolution Alabama Weight loss Alaska Eat healthier Arizona Quit smoking Arkansas Dating California Sleep more Colorado Exercise more/Get fit Connecticut Travel more Delaware Weight loss Florida Eat healthier Georgia Get rich Hawaii Weight loss Idaho Eat healthier Illinois Eat healthier Indiana Exercise more/Get fit Iowa Weight loss Kansas Spend less money/save money Kentucky Drink less Louisiana Weight loss Maine Spend more time with family and friends Maryland Learn new skills Massachusetts Travel more Michigan Weight loss Minnesota Get rich Mississippi Spend less money/save money Missouri Eat healthier Montana Weight loss Nebraska Spend less money/save money Nevada Get rich New Hampshire Improve mental health New Jersey Weight loss New Mexico Learn new skills New York Dating North Carolina Read more North Dakota Weight loss Ohio Dating Oklahoma Exercise more/Get fit Oregon Sleep more Pennsylvania Improve mental health Rhode Island Weight loss South Carolina Weight loss South Dakota Drink less Tennessee Improve mental health Texas Exercise more/Get fit Utah Weight loss Vermont Read more Virginia Stop procrastinating Washington Change jobs West Virginia Eat healthier Wisconsin Reduce stress Wyoming Weight loss

Methodology

To find the most popular New Year’s resolutions by state, Annuity Freedom analyzed Google Trends data in December 2024.

The study reviewed search volumes for over 30 common resolutions, tracking keywords such as “ways to lose weight” and “how to save money.” Each state’s top-searched resolution was determined based on the highest volume of related queries.