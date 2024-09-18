Tips for corporate investments: These industries have great potential

More and more companies are looking specifically for partnerships with start-ups or investing in innovative product developments. The prospect of an early commitment in promising markets promises not only financial gains but also long-term competitive advantages. Particularly interesting are industries that will grow strongly in the coming years and could trigger significant changes in the market.

No one can ignore the technology industry

The technology industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, particularly in artificial intelligence and financial planning and analysis software. AI start-ups are driving innovation across sectors, from automation to data-driven decision-making. Generative AI, for instance, allows businesses to efficiently create vast amounts of content, boosting productivity and reshaping workflows. However, investment decisions in such technologies must be preceded by thorough financial performance and future planning assessments to weigh risks and returns.

Growth in the financial software sector is expected to accelerate in the coming years, positioning it as an attractive investment opportunity within the tech landscape. As financial planning tools advance, they offer businesses improved forecasting accuracy and enhance operational efficiency, contributing to better strategic decision-making. This parallel rise in artificial intelligence and financial software underscores the vast scaling potential of the broader technology industry, making it a critical driver of future business innovations.

Boom in electric mobility

Electric mobility is on the rise worldwide as governments introduce stricter environmental regulations and consumers become more environmentally conscious. Investing in companies that develop battery technologies or infrastructure for electric vehicles offers immense opportunities. This industry not only offers potential in the automotive sector, but also in aviation and public transport. Those who invest early in research and development of charging infrastructure or battery technologies will secure market share and long-term partnerships with leading carmakers.

Sustainability and renewable energies

Sustainability is becoming a key issue in many industries, particularly in the energy sector. Companies that specialise in renewable energies such as solar and wind power at an early stage have the opportunity to play a key role in the global energy transition. Securing licences and contracts in the area of energy production could guarantee stable sources of income in the long term.

Transformation in the healthcare sector

The healthcare sector is seeing enormous opportunities through the advancement of digitalisation and the use of AI. Telemedicine, personalised medicine and the integration of wearable technologies in health monitoring are at the centre of this development. Companies that develop innovative solutions in the field of digital health will play a key role in the future of healthcare. An additional advantage lies in the possibility of securing exclusive market positions through early patent applications and innovative product developments.

The future of the space industry

The space industry is developing rapidly and has long since left the status of a niche market. Advances in satellite technology and new players such as private companies are constantly creating new investment opportunities. In particular, the entry of billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos has expanded the market for space travel and technology. The sector offers great long-term potential, especially for companies that develop technologies at an early stage or secure rights to resources in space. Space tourism, telecommunications and the development of new markets, such as satellite communications, are some of the most promising areas.

Polaris Dawn and the first private spacewalk

An outstanding example of the progress made in the private space industry is the Polaris Dawn mission. On 12 September 2024, two crew members stepped out into open space for about 20 minutes, a first for a privately financed spacewalk. The mission was financed by the American entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who had already flown into space as part of the Inspiration4 mission in 2021. The spacewalk served not only scientific purposes, but also to test newly developed SpaceX spacesuits. In contrast to the large and bulky suits on the ISS, the SpaceX suits are much more form-fitting and offer more freedom of movement because oxygen and other supply systems are fed directly from the spacecraft via hoses.