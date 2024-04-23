Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches Brow Freeze Gel

Renowned for its expertise in brow artistry, Anastasia Beverly Hills, a leading force in the global beauty industry for two decades, proudly announces the launch of its latest creation: Brow Freeze Gel.

This innovative product features a crystal-clear wax-gel formula, paired with a versatile, triple-action comb applicator. Brow Freeze Gel helps achieve laminated and structured brow looks with the utmost convenience for any on-the-go application.

Brow Freeze Gel expands our existing brow product portfolio by offering a unique formula that sets brows effortlessly, catering to those who desire a long-lasting hold. The unique, triple-action comb applicator, equipped with micro-bristles, offers superior control. These micro-bristles expertly grasp each brow hair, maximizing separation and fullness to achieve a lifted, feathered look. The quick-drying, non-crunchy formula ensures a long-lasting hold, ideal for busy lifestyles and active individuals. Furthermore, Brow Freeze Gel is formulated with cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-tested ingredients.

It is paraben-free, phthalates-free, mineral oil-free, and fragrance-free.

Availability: Sephora, Nykaa, Tira, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Boddess, and ABH exclusive stores in Mall of India Noida and Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai