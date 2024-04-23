Moira Introduces Total Match Duo Shadow

Introducing Moira‘s Total Match Duo Shadow, a dual-ended shadow featuring a multifaceted design that combines a velvety matte finish on one side with a luminous shimmer on the other.

Total Match Duo shadow not only offers the convenience of two complementary shades in one sleek package but also provides unmatched versatility for creating stunning eye looks with ease. Whether you desire a subtle daytime allure or a captivating evening glam,

It offers a water-resistant, enduring, and deeply pigmented formula, ensuring no creasing and long-lasting wear. With six versatile shades, it seamlessly complements your daily style, matching your mood effortlessly.

This versatile dual-ended shadow provides endless day-to-night possibilities with its liquid matte and shimmer sides, ensuring effortless blending for seamless morning-to-night transitions, while also being cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and gluten-free.

Pro Tip: For prolonged wear, use our Eyeshadow Primer as a base.

Shades:-

001, One and Only

002, Peaches and Cream

003, Sweet and Sour

004, Sugar and Spice

005, This and That

006, Nice and Easy