Ankabut wins the “EdTech Ecosystem Enabler of the Year” award at the GovTech Innovation Forum &Awards 2026

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 8, 2026 –Ankabut, the UAE’s advanced technology provider for the education and research ecosystem, was awarded the EdTech Ecosystem Enabler of the Year at the GovTech Innovation Forum & Awards 2026. The award recognised Ankabut’s achievements as the UAE’s trusted EdTech enabler, delivering a sovereign, AI-powered ecosystem built on a single trusted digital foundation for schools, universities and research institutions.

“It’s a proud moment for Ankabutto receive the EdTech Ecosystem Enabler of the Year award and have our contributions in AI-ready infrastructure, intelligent learning experiences and strategic partnerships in the UAE recognised,” said Tarek Jundi, CEO, Ankabut. “Our goal is to help advance the UAE’s vision for AI-enabled education through a seamless, connected ecosystem that supports innovation, collaboration and long-term digital transformation. Recognition like this inspires us to continue building the capabilities that will shape the future of learning.”

Receiving the award on behalf of Ankabut were; Imran Hussain, Executive Director of Sales and Revenue, and Hesham Abdulrahim, Sales Manager. The award was presented at the GovTech Innovation Forum &Awards ceremony that brought together government technology leaders from across the UAE. It recognised organisations that use technology in innovative ways to deliver meaningful impact, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimising business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

This year’s programme honoured organisations across categories including UAE Empowerment Initiative of the Year, Digital Solutions Provider of the Year, AI Implementation of the Year,Innovative Management Systems and Project of the Year, among others.