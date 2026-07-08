Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh Announces Independent Electoral Battle Across India

New Delhi, July 8, 2026

The Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh (ABJS) has announced that it will contest all upcoming local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections independently across the country. The party has also appointed senior leader Bharat Godhania as the Convener of the National Election Management and Campaign Committee. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Press Club of India on Wednesday.

Party leaders said that a National Election Management Committee will be constituted under the leadership of Bharat Godhania to oversee the party’s election strategy, organisational expansion and campaign activities across the country. They said the party would field its candidates in all elections across the country, including the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with full preparation.

National General Secretary Rakesh Kaul Gorkha said that during the celebration of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, held at the Constitution Club on July 5, the party’s Parliamentary Board decided to appoint Bharat Godhania as the Convener of the National Election Management and Campaign Committee. He said that the committee, under Godhania’s leadership, would formulate strategies for all upcoming elections and lead the party’s election campaign.

Pramod Sopti, President of the Delhi unit, recalled the contributions of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Prof. Balraj Madhok, and said the party remains committed to taking their ideals to every citizen. He added that under the leadership of National President Acharya Dr. Bharat Bhushan Pandey, the organisation has been continuously working to strengthen itself across 13–14 states.

Assam State President Rugeswar Khundwal said that the Election Management Committee has been constituted to strengthen the party’s election preparations. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Bharat Godhania, the party would contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections and other elections across the country with greater organisational strength.

Addressing the gathering, Bharat Godhania said that he would discharge the responsibility entrusted to him with complete dedication. He said the party would strengthen its organisation down to the booth level and contest all upcoming elections across the country with full strength.

The press conference was attended by P. Kaushik (Vice President, Rajasthan), Lalaji K. Balram (Convener, Telangana), Pramod Sopti (President, Delhi), Rakesh Kaul Gorkha (National General Secretary), Bharat Godhania (Convener, National Election Management and Campaign Committee), Rugeswar Khundwal (President, Assam), and Mukesh Patel (General Secretary, Gujarat), along with several other national and state office-bearers of the party.

The party leadership said that Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh will accelerate its organisational expansion in the coming days and contest all upcoming elections across the country independently with full preparation and organisational strength.