FL Technics Indonesia Opens Aircraft Painting Facility in Bali and Welcomes First Customer

FL Technics Indonesia, the FAA Part-145 certified MRO provider, has opened a new aircraft painting facility at its Denpasar, Bali facility. The painting booth marks a significant expansion of the company’s full-service maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in Southeast Asia.

On 30 June 2026, just days after the painting facility launched, FL Technics Indonesia welcomed its first customer, Skyway Airlines, a Philippine air cargo carrier operating Boeing 737-400F freighter aircraft. The project involved repainting the airline’s third aircraft, which was later ferried to Clark International Airport in the Philippines for its inaugural ceremony on 3 July 2026.

“The addition of a dedicated painting booth in Bali is part of our commitment to building a truly full-service MRO capability in the region,” said Martynas Grigas, Chairman of FL Technics Indonesia. “We are pleased to welcome our valued customers, Skyway Airlines, as the first to utilize this facility. Several more painting projects have been secured over the next couple of months, and we also received significant further demand as more operators across Southeast Asia are looking for this capability.”

The new painting facility adds to FL Technics Indonesia’s existing MRO capabilities across its dual-station network. Currently, the company’s two facilities at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali hold more than 20 approvals from the civil aviation authority, supported by a team of more than 700 aviation experts. Built to the highest industry standards, the Bali painting booth is equipped to handle complex livery projects with precision, efficiency, and full regulatory compliance. The Bali facility’s location is particularly well-suited to serve carriers operating across Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian region, reducing the need for extended ferry flights or overseas maintenance programs.

The launch of the painting booth comes at a time of growing demand for MRO services across Southeast Asia. Extended aircraft delivery backlogs have increased the strategic importance of lifecycle extension and fleet maintenance services, including livery repaints to support rebranding, wet-lease transitions, and return-to-service programs. For cargo operators, maintaining aircraft closer to base reduces operational downtime and associated ferry flight costs.