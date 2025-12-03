Aptar Acquires Sommaplast to Expand Oral Dosing Packaging Portfolio

Crystal Lake, Ill., Dec 03 — AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today announced that it has acquired Sommaplast, a specialized provider of oral dosing pharma packaging solutions, such as closures, droppers, dispensers and dosing cups, based in Brazil.

“Aptar has manufactured in Brazil for 25 years and this acquisition is expected to further reinforce our footprint in the region. It also helps position us to capitalize on Brazil’s fast-growing oral dosing, over-the-counter and nutraceutical markets. This growth is driven by an expanding population, rising middle class and aging demographic,” explained Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma.

Sommaplast was founded over 20 years ago and operates from a facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil with a team of over 400 employees. Today, Sommaplast is recognized for its strong team, deep customer relationships and high level of dosing know-how. With this acquisition, Aptar is building on its over 80-year history innovation and excellence. Aptar currently has manufacturing facilities in Cajamar, Jundiaí, Maringá and Camaçari, Brazil and this transaction expands the company’s presence in Latin America and brings together shared manufacturing strengths.

Further building on the acquisition rationale, Touya said, “We plan to further extend Sommaplast’s offerings in the oral dosing pharma markets through its strong commercial capabilities and expanded product offering. Together, our operational synergies and precision injection molding expertise will greatly benefit customers. We intend to maintain the DNA of Sommaplast’s family-owned company, while leveraging our global network of solutions, services and product experts.”