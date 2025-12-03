Henry Schein Expands Partnership with vVARDIS

Melville, N.Y., Dec 03 — Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced the expansion of its agreement with vVARDIS, which grants the Company exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the drill-free Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus (“Curodont”) product across all dental market segments, effective January 1, 2026.

The strategic expansion broadens Henry Schein’s previous exclusivity with the Swiss company, which was announced in 2024 for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). Starting next year, the agreement will cover various areas of dental care, including general dentistry, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry nationwide.

“We are pleased to build upon our existing relationship with vVARDIS, the company behind a product that has seen remarkable success and growth in the dental industry,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. “This expansion is a testament to our shared commitment of helping dental professionals operate more efficient practices, all while advancing the oral and overall health of their communities.”

Curodont™ is a proprietary solution that treats patients with early-stage cavities with a drill- and needle-free application. It is widely recognized that poor oral health can impact overall health, and untreated cavities can become life-threatening. According to a study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, it was concluded that people with fewer permanent teeth and untreated cavities were associated with higher all-cause and heart disease mortality1. Up to 80%2 of all patients have early-stage cavities and prior to today the majority have left the dental office without treatment, risking more serious diseases. Curodont™ will empower dental practices to address this untapped opportunity, expanding patient care with a drill- and needle-free approach.

“Our decision to broaden the relationship with Henry Schein was driven by the exceptional success we have already achieved, having accessed over 10% of U.S. dental offices and having treated more than 500,000 patients,” said Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, DMDs, visionary Founders and Co-CEOs of vVARDIS. “The foundation of trust, shared goals, and delivered growth made it clear that Henry Schein is the right partner to make Curodont accessible to the entire U.S. dental community.”

Henry Schein is currently the market leader in selling Curodont™ to general practitioners and DSOs in the United States. The Company also serves as the exclusive distributor of the product in the United Kingdom and holds non-exclusive distribution rights in other jurisdictions.