Areness plans to hire 1000 more employees till December 2024

29th November 2023: Areness, a leading consulting firm with over a decade’s experience and a strong focus on delivering comprehensive legal and professional services such as Insolvency, Banking, Technology, Corporate, Intellectual Property, Arbitration, Disputes, etc., is expanding and hiring for various positions which includes both legal and non-legal positions pan India.
Recently, the company has hired around 150 new employees for both legal and non-legal positions. For legal positions, the company is hiring for different practice areas like Intellectual Property, Insolvency, Banking, Litigation, Real Estate, Public Policy, and General Corporate, and for non-legal areas, the company is hiring for Corporate Communications, Human Resources, Knowledge Management, Law Firm Management, Research, Account Management, Finance, Operations, and other technical positions like Product Managers, Program Managers, Software engineers, Technical Analysts, Tech-Consultants, technical support assistants, AI & Data Science professionals.
Commenting on the recent hirings, Mr. Sagar Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Areness, says “We are delighted to welcome like-minded professionals and look forward to an exciting journey towards achieving our vision. I believe the new energy will help us in fulfilling the quality of expertise and services we offer our clients. We look forward to retaining our clients’ satisfaction by offering innovative, resilient, and sustainable solutions. Indian Legal Industry has been long kept aloof from other sectors of consulting, however, the last decade, especially ever since the pandemic has rattled the century old norms in the industry, the industry is looking forward towards a complete metamorphosis. Moreover, the fast-paced startup environment and young budding entrepreneurs have also created a demand for next generation legal services and the legal fraternity must match the pace.”
Considering these new appointments, Ms. Anjali Jain, Partner – Insolvency & Banking, Areness, says “Continuing our growth ahead as a full-fledged legal and professional consultancy and expanding our growth with providing consultations with professionals from varied domain expertise and experience, we look forward to building Areness a comprehensive end to end super specialised professional services provider. I am humbled to welcome an exceptional group of executives and professionals to our company and extend my warm wishes to all of them. With the vision to bolster our workforce and considering the DEI factor (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), we are planning to add around a 1000 more team members and leaders by the end of December 2024 at different divisions, especially as we are exploring a direct presence pan India to deliver a last mile reach for our services.