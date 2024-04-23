Arth Art International is proud to present Art Diversity – 2024, the second installment of a special event aimed at fostering cultural exchange through art. Taking place in New Delhi, India, from April 20 to April 26, 2024, this unique exhibition brings together talented artists from India and the Philippines to showcase their diverse cultures and artistic expressions.

Requesting you cover the event of “Art Diversity – 2024,” the second leg of the Art & Culture Exchange Program between India and the Philippines, was in collaboration with SushilShrivastwa of Arth Art International and the Angono Ateliers Association, Philippines. The event, attended by many art lovers, took place at The Stainless Gallery in New Delhi, India. Arth Art International, in collaboration with the Angono Ateliers Association, Philippines, successfully. Curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia, it showcased the vibrant cultural tapestries of both nations through the artwork of participating artists. Notable artists from the Philippines included Aaron Bautista, Aries Hernandez, Atoy Apostadero, and Rosalie Gonzales, while India was represented by Anoop Kamath, Ashish Arora, Jasmine Kaur, and others.

The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony inaugurated by Honourable Josel Francisco IGNACIO, Ambassador of the Philippines in India, and attended by Shri Shatrughna Sinha, Joint Secretary (AMS-II), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, as the Guest of Honour.

Sushil Shriwastwa, CEO of Arth Art International, expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is indeed a matter of great privilege to undertake this project. Exchange programs like these foster ties of friendship and bring to light the aspects of care, tolerance, and humanity that we all share.”

The Art Diversity – 2024 program aimed to provide a platform for the vibrant expression and interaction of diverse cultures through art. It included tours to important cultural and historic sites, art and craft museums, art talks, and a two-day art camp where Indian and Philippine artists created collaborative artworks.

Curator Jyoti A Kathpalia highlighted the diversity of styles and genres on display, stating, “The art camp and art talk facilitated a mutual interaction and exchange of ideas and techniques among the artists. Additionally, a cultural evening showcased Indian folk and classical traditions.”

In addition to the participating artists, the exhibition featured works by thirty-eight upcoming and established Indian artists, spanning from folk art to contemporary styles.

Art Diversity – 2024 witnessed the presence of renowned personalities and dignitaries from the art and culture sphere, further enriching the exchange of ideas and experiences.

Arth Art International looks forward to continuing such initiatives, fostering cultural understanding and collaboration between nations through the universal language of art.