ASPIRE Hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament to Support Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, March 23, 2024 — ASPIRE Community Capital is thrilled to announce its inaugural golf tournament, slated for Monday, May 13, at the scenic Raintree Country Club. Established in 2019, ASPIRE began by providing technical assistance through four main programs: Business Readiness, Community Business Academy, Business Accelerator Services, and Passport to Capital. ASPIRE’s mission is to prepare small business owners to start and grow a business as well as to access capital. Over the years, ASPIRE has assisted over 200 small business owners and is now poised to take it to the next level through its Access to Capital program.

Manuel Campbell, CEO of ASPIRE Community Capital, sees the golf tournament as an excellent opportunity to educate the community on the company’s mission and invite community members to support the ASPIRE Community Capital Micro Loan Fund. Since its inception, ASPIRE has been dedicated to empowering underestimated business owners in the Charlotte area, with plans to deploy over $3 million in capital. With the support of golfers and sponsors, ASPIRE aims to make this event a roaring success, fostering both networking opportunities and impactful contributions to the local business ecosystem.

“ASPIRE is deeply committed to fostering economic growth and empowering underestimated entrepreneurs in our community. Our inaugural golf tournament provides an exciting opportunity for individuals and businesses to come together to support our mission,” says Manuel Campbell.

ASPIRE’s first golf tournament offers eighteen scenic holes for players to enjoy, promising a day filled with camaraderie and friendly competition. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or trying golf for the first time, all are invited to join the fun. Attendees can also explore a silent auction featuring items from local businesses and have the chance to win exciting raffle prizes. With players of all skill levels welcomed, the tournament creates an inclusive environment where everyone can have a great time while supporting a meaningful cause.

“We are excited to orchestrate this tournament and anticipate a great turnout for a great cause, supporting small businesses in Charlotte,” adds Femi Lamakari, Golf Tournament Task Force Leader and ASPIRE Board Member.

ASPIRE Community Capital is a nonprofit organization that provides financial resources and support to underestimated entrepreneurs in the Charlotte area. Since its inception in 2019, ASPIRE has been committed to fostering economic empowerment and building a more inclusive business ecosystem through initiatives such as the ASPIRE Access to Capital program.