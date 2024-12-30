Aster RV Hospital Hosts Mega Blood Donation Camp, Collects 190+ Units of Blood

Aster RV Hospital, in collaboration with SIEMENS, successfully organized a Mega Blood Donation Camp across three SIEMENS locations in Bangalore. This initiative witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 240 employees participating and 190+ units of blood collected.

The camp highlighted the power of awareness and education, as more than 50% of participants were first-time donors. Aster RV Hospital’s team of dedicated nursing staff, alongside experts from gynecology, dental, and audiometry departments, facilitated the event, ensuring seamless and safe donations.

Parashuram, Assistant Manager, CSR at Aster RV Hospital, expressed the need for continued awareness programs:

“Despite being part of a corporate ecosystem, many employees lacked awareness about the importance of blood donation. Initiatives like these are critical to ensuring adequate supplies for blood banks and encouraging more individuals to become regular donors.” This camp is a testament to the impact of corporate-community partnerships in addressing critical healthcare challenges and underscores the need for regular awareness campaigns to bolster blood bank reserves.

Aster Hospitals started Aster Volunteers with a singular vision, to unite people from all walks of life in helping make the world a little better. Since its launch in 2017, the program has touched over 5.5 million lives across 14 countries with more than 53000 volunteers. The initiatives of Aster volunteers through medical and non-medical aid, seek to impact the underserved sections of our society. This initiative exemplifies the commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, irrespective of geographical barriers. As the hospital continues to work towards the well-being of underserved communities, such initiatives pave the way for a healthier and more inclusive society. Aster Volunteers has conducted over 4,800 medical camps, provided over 44,000 free surgeries and treatments, and participated in disaster relief efforts. The collaboration reflects Aster RV Hospital’s ongoing commitment to community health and CSR initiatives. By educating first-time donors and ensuring a positive donation experience, the hospital aims to create a sustainable culture of blood donation.