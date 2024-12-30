Bengaluru Tops Dry Shampoo Searches, Raipur Leads Tier-2 Shift to Science-Backed Skincare: Honasa’s 2024 Year-End Trends Report

As 2024 wraps up, India’s beauty and personal care landscape tells a story of remarkable growth, shifting preferences, and evolving routines. Honasa Consumer Ltd. which is home to brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheths, BBlunt and Staze Beauty, shared its Year ender Wrap showcasing what India was shopping for in 2024.

India shopped for 99.2 million products underscoring the growing demand for beauty and personal care. With over 18,700 pincodes served this year, Honasa ensured that self-care became a priority across the country, from bustling metros to the remotest corners of India.

As beauty and personal care trends swept across the nation, city-specific stories added unique flavor to the year.

Key insights and trends:

Jammu: Moisturizers topped the charts, becoming the most-ordered product for the year in this region.

Kapurthala: One skincare enthusiast purchased 33 bottles of The Derma Co.’s 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum, proving its popularity for targeted skincare needs.

Parwanoo: Over 1,000 women workers from this region worked behind the scenes to make beauty and personal care essentials, spotlighting the impact of empowering local communities.

Moorang: The demand for Mamaearth baby care products in one of the remotest parts of Himachal Pradesh reflects the rising prioritization of gentle and natural products, even in smaller towns.

Siliguri: During Durga Puja, 9,848 kajals were sold, highlighting the preference for bold eye makeup during festive celebrations.

Patna: Over 10,000 Mamaearth ruby-red lipsticks were purchased during Chhath Puja, reflecting the demand for vibrant festive looks.

Jhansi: A customer bought 45 bottles of Aqualogica Glow+ Sunscreen, making it the region’s most-loved product. It highlights the growing awareness of sun care in Tier 3 cities, a category once limited to metro markets.

Guwahati: A K-drama fan purchased 61 tubes of Mamaearth Rice Facewash, enough for 8 years of glass-like skin!

Raipur: Emerging as a hub for science-backed skincare, Raipur’s growing interest signals a shift toward informed choices in personal care.

Gurgaon: Searches the most for “gifts for girlfriends” on the website, with Aqualogica Mists becoming a go-to choice for thoughtful gifting.

Surat: For a Haldi ceremony, one customer ordered 155 bottles of Mamaearth Ubtan Face Masks, showcasing the role of personal care in cultural traditions.

Mumbai: Became the “Sheet Mask Capital of India,Mumbai reaffirmed its status as a trendsetter for skincare rituals, driven by urban consumers’ focus on self-care.

Hyderabad: As the Baby Care HQ of India, the city purchased the most for baby products reflecting a significant growth in this segment, emphasizing safety and gentleness.

Goa: Unsurprisingly sunscreen emerged as the top-selling product, cementing Goa as India’s sunscreen capital.

Bengaluru: Dry shampoo was a city favorite for last-minute party preparations, highlighting the rise of convenience-driven beauty trends among urban millennials.

Madurai: Consumers nailed their AM PM routines by purchasing 14 tubes of Mamaearth Daily Glow Facewash and 8 bottles of The Derma Co. Retinol Serum.

Itanagar: Aqualogica products were highly loved, reflecting a strong preference for the brand in the Northeast.

Even though every city had its unique favorites, in 2024, skincare emerged as the ultimate solution for every concern!

Over 26.2 million units of facewash were bought by consumers, solidifying its role as a must-have in daily skincare routines.

Sun care products followed closely, with 15.9 million units left the hub, reflecting the increasing focus on sun protection.

Shampoos also captured significant attention, with 11.6 million units purchased, underscoring the continued focus on haircare.

Meanwhile, hydration became the MVP as India ordered more than 5.9 million moisturizers making it a go-to product in their skincare.

In 2024, Honasa’s products became essentials in daily skincare and beauty routines. Crowd favorites included Mamaearth’s Ubtan Face Wash, Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer, Aqualogica’s Glow+ Dewy Sunscreens, Bblunt’s Hot Shot Heat Protection Hair Mist, and Staze’s 9 to 9 3-in-1 Lipsticks. These standout products not only captivated consumers but also reflected the evolving trends in beauty and personal care.

Mamaearth’s natural and organic baby care solutions continued to be India’s favourite with over 7.2 million Mamearth babycare products were sold. Mamaearth Baby Sunscreen and Mosquito Repellent Patches became parent-approved heroes, while baby soaps continued to offer soft, clean care for the youngest members of the family. Another one leading the pack was Mamaearth’s Onion range with 9.6 million units sold in 2024- that’s equal to 580 tons of onion!

In 2024, serums became the star of skincare, and Honasa led the charge by delivering over 7.7 million serums and putting active ingredients at the forefront of India’s beauty routines. India loved The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum, Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum, and Dr. Sheth’s Centella & Niacinamide Serum, all of which helped redefine radiance and skin rejuvenation.

The Niacinamide Serum emerged as a top choice with 1.5 million units sold, offering users clearer, smoother skin. The Salicylic Acid Face Serums also gained immense popularity, with 1.2 million units sold, making a significant impact on acne treatment and skin clarity. Together, these active ingredient-powered serums transformed skincare routines, giving India radiant, healthy skin.

And that’s how India embraced Honasa products in 2024 – from baby products to face washes to active serums. 2025 will be a year of developing traditional solutions, continuing investing in science-driven formulations and building effective personal care routines for Indian consumers.