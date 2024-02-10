atch First-Gen Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala Shock Pitchers on Shark Tank India S3

4 Decades of Entrepreneurial Flair that inspired millions globally to dare to dream BIG and also won a million hearts with inspiring untold stories like Swades, Uri – The Surgical Strike, Rang De Basanti, or Sam Bahadur, the MAN himself is set to make his TV debut with Shark Tank India Season 3.

From making Kabaddi, Table Tennis and Chess mainstream and propelling big and small businesses to newer heights, Screwvala has demonstrated mastery across diverse domains, serving as an inspiration to those who encounter obstacles or veer off course in their journey toward growth.

With his unparalleled vision and innate ability to identify emerging opportunities, Ronnie is poised to inspire, mentor, and invest in the country’s brightest minds. He’s built an empire worth billions, produced blockbuster films and is now revolutionising the higher-ed and skilling industry with upGrad – this first-gen Entrepreneur is a force to be reckoned with.

Watch the Pitchers get surprised or shocked by his deep know-how of business and insights into the world of money next week, only on Shark Tank India Season 3 on Sony LIV.