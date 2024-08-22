Audi India launches the new Audi Q8 – bolsters Q range offering

Mumbai, August 22, 2024: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the launch of the new Audi Q8 in India. The new Audi Q8 is a perfect fusion of dynamic sportiness and refined elegance where every detail embodies sophistication and power. The short overhangs and long wheelbase lend a stance that’s as dynamic as it is elegant. The design is an interplay of clear volumes and crisp details that have been further enhanced on this fully-loaded, new Audi Q8.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The new Audi Q8 sits right at the top of our Q-range, embodying the brands unwavering commitment to progress through technology. This launch not only reinforces our dedication to the Indian market, but also our promise to continually exceed the expectations of luxury car enthusiasts and our customers. With its striking new design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched performance, we are confident the new Audi Q8 will excite our customers who seek nothing but the best.”

In addition to the launch of the new Audi Q8, Audi India is also celebrating a momentous occasion of selling 100,000 cars in India, in just over fifteen years. To commemorate this milestone, the brand has a 100-day celebration benefit for Audi customers – this includes loyalty benefits on any purchase, service plans, Extended Warranty, Audi Genuine Accessories, Audi Genuine Merchandise and Collections and attractive corporate and trade-in benefits.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Reaching the significant milestone of 100,000 Audi cars sold in India is a profound testament to the trust our customers place in the Audi brand. It is a milestone that has filled our hearts with joy and pride. Audi is loved and admired. The brand with the four rings – synonymous with progressive design, first-class quality, path-breaking technology and of course performance – is built on human centricity. People and their needs are at the center of our universe. This approach to all that we do has earned Audi a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts and customers. Today, one in every fourth car we sell in the country is to a repeat Audi customer – this tells us that our customers love our cars and are loyal to our brand.”

Highlights:

Drive and Performance:

· Powered by a 3.0 L TFSI engine delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, enhanced with a 48V Mild Hybrid technology for superior performance and efficiency.

· Accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, with an impressive top speed of 250 km/h.

· Equipped with a fast and smooth-shifting eight-speed tiptronic transmission ensures a seamless and responsive driving experience.

· quattro permanent all-wheel drive provides exceptional traction and stability across all driving conditions.

· Suspension with damper control offers a balanced and comfortable ride.

· Electromechanical power steering delivers precise handling and enhanced driving dynamics.

· Audi Drive Select with six customizable driving modes – including an ‘Individual’ mode allows one to tailor the Q8’s performance.

Exterior:

· Features a bold new single-frame grille with a distinctive vertical inlay design in a droplet shape that adds to its commanding and elegant presence on the road.

· New air intake grille and spoiler enhance the aerodynamic profile and dynamic appearance of the new Q8.

· New two-dimensional design of the four rings on the front and rear.

· Panoramic sunroof and frameless doors offer a sleek, modern design that enhances both comfort and style.

· Equipped with advanced HD Matrix LED headlights with laser beam featuring an X-shaped design, along with dynamic indicators for enhanced visibility and a distinctive look.

· Four customizable digital light signatures add to the visual drama of the beautiful new Audi Q8.

· New R21 alloy wheels featuring a five-segment spoke design in graphite gray add a sophisticated touch to the dynamic exterior.

· New red brake calipers add a bold and sporty flair to the alloy wheels.

· Available in eight striking colors – Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige and an exclusive new shade of Sakhir Gold.

Comfort and Technology:

· New Park Assist Plus provides advanced parking assistance for effortless and precise parking.

· 360-degree surround view camera offers comprehensive visibility and enhanced safety by providing a complete view of the surroundings.

· Power latching for the doors ensures a smooth and secure closure with a touch of convenience.

· Electrically opening and closing tailgate provides effortless access to the spacious cargo area with just the push of a button.

· New 4-zone climate control system allows individual temperature settings for each section of the cabin.

Interior and Infotainment:

· Dual-screen setup with a primary 25.65 cm display and a secondary 21.84 cm screen offer seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and the vehicle’s function.

· High-quality cabin with advanced aero-acoustics ensures a serene and quiet driving environment by minimizing external noise.

· Enhanced user interaction with haptic and acoustic feedback.

· New B&O premium 3D sound system with powerful 17 speakers and a total output of 730 watts, delivers an unparalleled audio experience with crystal-clear sound and immersive clarity

· Fully 31.24 cm digital Audi Virtual Cockpit displays all essential driving information in a sleek, customizable format.

· Button-less MMI Navigation plus system with touch response.

· Natural language interaction with the voice dialogue system.

· Advanced handwriting recognition – whole word recognition.

· Electrically adjustable front seats feature a driver memory function that allows for a personalized seating position.

· Electronic lumbar support for the front seats provides customisable comfort and optimal support.

· Premium leather and leatherette seat upholstery provide a feel of utmost luxury.

· Audi Phone Box light with wireless charging keeps the mobile device charged on the go.

· Four attractive interior color options—Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey—allow customers to choose a style that perfectly matches their taste.

Safety:

· Audi pre-sense basic initiates preventive protection measures in the event of emergency braking or handling on the limit.

· Equipped with eight airbags for utmost safety.

· Electronic Stabilization Program enhances the overall vehicle stability and control by automatically adjusting power and braking to maintain traction in challenging conditions.