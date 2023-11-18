AVer Solutions Garner High Praise from Vice President Lai Ching-te

Taipei, Taiwan – November 18th, 2023: Vice President Lai Ching-te visited AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions. After being warmly welcomed by all colleagues, Vice President Lai learned about the efforts AVer made in solar panel power generation at its Tucheng headquarters, commending the company’s investment in ESG. Later, he was introduced to the latest AVer AI solutions and met with AVer CEO Andy Hsi, National Policy Advisor Chin Chia-hung, Legislator Wu Chi-ming, and other distinguished guests.

Vice President Lai was thoroughly impressed by the AVer products, especially the Taiwan Excellence Gold Award winner, the MD330U medical-grade PTZ camera. He further complimented the CAM570 audio tracking camera, the popular TR211 auto tracking camera, and the avercasso CS One—the industry-leading AI coffee bean selection machine. He said: “Taiwanese manufacturers are brilliant technological innovators. We are very happy to see that AVer continues to pursue innovation in the fields of medical, audio, anthrough its strong AI research and development capabilities to provide the world with exceptional products and services.”

Founded in 2008, AVer Information Inc. provides a full range of camera solutions, including medical-grade cameras, on-premise video conferencing cameras, professional auto tracking and PTZ cameras, document cameras, and intelligent charging carts and cabinets. The company has won numerous awards at home and abroad for its innovative products that meet the diverse needs of medical practitioners, enterprise users, and educators around the world.