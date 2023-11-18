CFI Celebrates Multiple Great Place to Work Certifications Across Global Offices

In a significant milestone for workplace culture and employee satisfaction, CFI is thrilled to announce its official certification as a Great Place to Work® in seven countries, including Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Palestine, and the UAE.

The surveys conducted across seven of its global offices revealed that 90% of employees said CFI is a “great place to work.” The survey also revealed that 96% of employees are proud to tell others they work at CFI.

The Great Place to Work® certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience, and comes as a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering a positive, healthy, and collaborative work environment.

Achieving these certifications across such diverse regions results from the CFI team’s collective effort, passion, and unwavering commitment to values and culture. Employee dedication has driven this recognition, highlighting CFI as a standout workplace in multiple countries.

CFI’s Co-founders, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, commented in a joint statement: “We always say that first and foremost, success is achieved by people, not organizations. CFI is proud to have exceptional team members working together in harmony. This remarkable achievement reflects the organization’s dedication to creating positive and supportive workplaces worldwide. We pride the team on the positive energy and strong sense of community that makes up the CFI family.

The awards demonstrate the Group’s commitment to building a workplace culture that encompasses integrity, empowerment, respect, and teamwork. CFI boasts an open and transparent work culture, treating employees from diverse backgrounds with equality and respect.

For CFI, this recognition is not merely a certificate on the wall; it reflects the supportive, inclusive environments cultivated by the CFI team across its global offices. The certification acknowledges the daily demonstrations of respect and care among team members, showcasing a workplace culture that consistently demonstrates excellence, even beyond borders.