Avocor to Showcase Latest Innovations at Integrated Systems Europe 2025

Avocor, a global leader in collaboration and communication solutions, is pleased to announce its product line-up for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025. On Booth 2V300 the company will showcase its comprehensive line-up of solutions designed for new ways of working and learning. Among the solutions on display will be the award-winning E92, as well as the S Series, and K Series, all of which are making their European trade show debut.

“At Avocor our goal is to empower businesses and institutions to achieve their full potential through effective collaboration and communication,” says Dana Corey GM & SVP of Global Sales, Avocor. “At ISE 2025, we’ll showcase a range of display and software solutions that cater to the diverse needs of all types of organisation; from large corporate enterprises and SMEs, through to universities, colleges, schools and other types of public building, where our technology is already transforming the way people work and learn.”

Products on display will include:

E92 Display: The Avocor E92 interactive touch screen display revolutionises meeting environments with its 92-inch ultra-wide LCD display and 21:9 aspect ratio that offer an expanded interactive workspace It eliminates the need for dual-monitor setups. With a high resolution of 5120×2160, it ensures crystal-clear visuals and supports multi-user interaction with up to 50 touch points on Windows. Ideal for immersive presentations, video conferencing, and digital signage, the E92 delivers exceptional performance and versatility.

The Avocor S Series has been specifically designed for educational environment to support effective teaching and learning. Built on an Android platform, the Avocor S Series enables educators to use their favourite applications straight from the display and within the built-in whiteboard platform. Combining the robust, intuitive experience you would expect from any Avocor inspire interaction and learning at an incredibly affordable price. K Series Displays: The Avocor K Series is designed for non-interactive environments in corporate, educational, and government sectors. Available in sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches and featuring QLED technology, the K Series offers exceptional display quality for any space, whether it’s delivering presentations, enhancing digital signage, or supporting large-scale visual communication.

To experience these groundbreaking display solutions firsthand, please visit the Avocor Booth 2V 300 at ISE 2025. The team will be on hand to answer questions, carry out product demos, and discuss how the company’s innovative collaboration and communication solutions can benefit your organization.