Detection Technology Plc company announcement 17 December 2024 at 15:00 (EET)

Proposals of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Detection Technology to the Annual General Meeting 2025

Proposal on the number of the members, on the composition, and on the Chair of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Detection Technology Plc (Nomination Board) proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2025 that the number of members of the Board of Directors would be six (6).

The Nomination Board proposes that Marion Björkstén, Amy Chen , Richard Ingram, Henrik Roos and Jyrki Vainionpää would be re-elected members of the Board of Directors. Out of the current members of the Board of Directors, Hannu Syrjälä has informed that he is not available for re-election to the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board proposes that Antti Vasara would be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Antti Vasara (born 1965, D.Sc. in Technology, Engineering Physics) possesses extensive experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors, encompassing research and development, business leadership, and innovation. Since 2015, he has served as President and CEO of VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Ilmarinen (since 2024), the Board of Directors of the Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation (since 2018), Elisa Plc (since 2017), and the Research and Innovation Council of Finland (since 2016). His previous roles include executive positions at Tieto Plc (2012–2015) and Nokia Plc (2003–2012), CEO of SmartTrust Oy (2000–2003), and management consultant at McKinsey & Company (1993–2000). He is a Finnish citizen.

All candidates have given their consent to the election. All candidates are independent of the company. The candidates are also independent of Detection Technology Plc’s significant shareholders, apart from Marion Björkstén, who acts as a Chair of the Supervisory Board of A. Ahlström Oy, and Jyrki Vainionpää, who acts as a President and CEO of A. Ahlström Oy. The largest shareholder of Detection Technology Plc, Ahlstrom Capital BV is a group company of A. Ahlström Oy.

The Nomination Board recommends that Henrik Roos is elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

“Hannu Syrjälä has served as Chair of the Board of Directors since 2018 and as a member since 2017, in addition to his role on the Remuneration Committee. I extend my gratitude to him for his significant contributions to Detection Technology. Looking ahead, we are confident that the proposed new Board member, Antti Vasara, will bring valuable competence and expertise to the Board, further strengthening the company’s competitiveness in the growth market,” says Peter Seligson, Chair of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

Proposal on the remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that the annual fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors would remain unchanged and would be as follows: annual fee of EUR 69,000 (2024: EUR 69,000) to be paid to the Chair, EUR 51,000 (2024: EUR 51,000) to the Vice Chair, and EUR 39,000 (2024: EUR 39,000) to other members of the Board of Directors.

An elected member of the Board of Directors may, at his/her discretion, choose to receive the annual fixed remuneration partly in company shares and partly in cash so that approximately 40% of the annual fixed remuneration is paid in Detection Technology Plc’s shares. The number of shares forming the above remuneration portion, which would be payable in shares, will be determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share during the one-month period immediately following the date on which the interim report of January-March 2025 of the company is published.

The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting-specific fees payable for each board meeting remain unchanged and would be as follows: for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 to the Chair of the Board of Directors and EUR 500 to other members of the Board of Directors, and for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,500 to the Chair of the Board of Directors and EUR 1,000 to other members of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that the members of the audit committee and the remuneration committee would be paid a meeting-specific fee of EUR 500 per meeting.

The travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors are compensated in accordance with the company’s travel policy.

All of the proposals made by the Nomination Board were unanimous. The proposals will be included in the Notice to the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 27 March 2025.

As of 2 September 2024, the Nomination Board has consisted of the Chair of the Nomination Board Peter Seligson as the representative of Ahlstrom Capital BV; and Head of Investments Tomi Viia representing the OP mutual funds and Director, Sustainability of Aktia Bank Markus Lindqvist representing the Aktia mutual funds. The Chair of Detection Technology’s Board of Directors Hannu Syrjälä has served as an expert member of the Nomination Board.