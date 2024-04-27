Nainital Nainital The water conservation initiative in Nainital , Uttarakhand, led by environmentalists Dr. Bikant Tiwary and Supriya Patil, aims to revive traditional practices to harness rainwater effectively. With a strong women-centric focus, the initiative, which coincides with Earth Day, demonstrates the importance of preserving natural resources. Theinitiative in, Uttarakhand, led by environmentalists Dr. Bikant Tiwary and Supriya Patil, aims to revivepractices to harness rainwater effectively. With a strong women-centric focus, the initiative, which coincides with Earth Day, demonstrates the importance of preserving natural resources.

Chals, large pits dug into hillsides, will be used to store rainwater, with a collective capacity of up to 1.5 million litres. Khals, smaller structures, will hold 625,000 litres of water , ensuring a stable supply during dry periods and preventing soil erosion. With 80% of the workforce comprised of women, the initiative aims to empower them and enhance their role in community development. Beyond water conservation , it promotes holistic community development by replenishing underground springs and supporting biodiversity. What sets this project apart is its self-sustainability, as it does not rely on government funding.

Dr. Bikant Tiwary, known for his transition from the insurance and service sectors to philanthropy, advocates for a greener, sustainable future aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). His vision includes nature conservation , preservation, and promoting tribal art and eco-friendly handicrafts, envisioning a future where indigenous tribes thrive in harmony with nature. Additionally, he spearheads a pioneering initiative to preserve over 15 million litres of rainwater annually under his Individual Social Responsibility, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability.

Supriya Patil, a seasoned environmentalist, has led impactful initiatives, including planting 17 million trees in India and Africa. She emphasizes merging sustainability with social impact and aims to plant millions more trees for carbon reduction and rural community empowerment.