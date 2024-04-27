Mumbai, India April 27, 2024: Tridib Ghosh, an esteemed leader in Advertisement and Marcomm, announces the launch of a groundbreaking educational initiative: the Advanced Generative AI course. This pioneering program is set to revolutionize the way small businesses, creative studios, and advertising agencies harness the power of artificial intelligence in their respective fields.

With close to three decades of industry experience, Tridib Ghosh is renowned for his visionary leadership and innovative approach to marketing and branding. As the founder and CEO of Chlorosynth, a leading Branding, Training, Digital Consulting, and Advisory company headquartered in Mumbai, Tridib has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and technology.

The Advanced Generative AI course is the culmination of Tridib’s expertise and passion for empowering individuals and businesses with cutting-edge tools and strategies. Designed as a comprehensive playbook for success in the digital age, the course offers participants unparalleled insights into the transformative potential of generative AI.

“At Chlorosynth, we believe in the power of innovation to drive meaningful change,” says Tridib Ghosh. “The Advanced Generative AI course represents a new frontier in creativity and storytelling, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

The course curriculum is carefully crafted to cover a wide range of topics, including ideation, visual design, storytelling, video production, and marketing tactics. Participants will learn how to leverage advanced AI technologies to generate fresh concepts, create stunning visuals, craft compelling narratives, and produce high-quality marketing materials.

Key highlights of the course include:

Ideas on Demand: Learn to spin up fresh concepts on the fly withAI-powered creativity. Visual Magic: Turn abstract ideas into visual stunners with cutting-edge design tools. Engage & Captivate: Master the art of storytelling that resonates with audiences and drives engagement. Script Mastery: Develop scripts that are tailor-made for podcasts, videos, and other multimedia content. Auto-Pilot Videos: From concept to final cut, produce professional-grade videos effortlessly with AIassistance. Marketing Genius: Create marketing materials that stand out from the competition and drive results.

In addition to the comprehensive curriculum, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with Tridib Ghosh, benefiting from his wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry. The course also includes lifetime access to a dedicated community of learners and mentorship through a WhatsApp group.

The Advanced Generative AI course is scheduled to commence on the 1st week of May 2024, with sessions held online in the evenings. Enrollment is limited to 40 slots per session, ensuring personalized attention and interaction for all participants. To secure a spot in the inaugural.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unlock the full potential of AI-driven creativity and be at the forefront of the digital revolution!