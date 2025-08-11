Bajel Projects announces Q1 FY 25-26 results

Mumbai, August 11th, 2025: Bajel Projects Ltd, a Bajaj Group company, has declared its results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. For the first quarter of FY’2025-26, the company achieved revenue from operations of about Rs. 608 Cr., marking a growth of 19% over the revenue of about Rs. 512 Cr. in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s EBITDA grew to about Rs. 25 Cr., a 33% increase from Rs. 19 Cr. during the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO, Bajel Projects Ltd., said, “Our focus is on project execution. In Q1, we successfully executed several transmission line projects in Raichur, Jeypore–Jagdalpur, and Gurgaon. Revenue grew 19% year-on-year, while EBITDA margin improved to 4% from 3.6% in the same period last year. Despite ongoing finance cost pressures, we continue to enhance efficiency and collaborate with financial partners to mitigate challenges. We remain focused on execution excellence and creating long-term value for our stakeholders”.

Financial Performance (Rs. in Crores)