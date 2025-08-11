Study Reveals The Average Cost Of Being A Gamer In Each Country In 2025

Gaming has become a serious lifestyle commitment, with millions of players worldwide dropping serious cash on the latest consoles, must-have games, and premium gear to stay competitive. But here’s the kicker: where you live actually makes a huge difference to your wallet, a new study is revealing.

A gamer in India can get their full setup and stay current for less than what someone in Dubai spends on internet alone. The price gaps are massive, reaching high enough to fund an entire second gaming rig in some cases.

“The gaming market has exploded globally, but regional pricing differences can make or break someone’s ability to enjoy this hobby fully,” says Faye Hwang, Business Development Manager at LDShop, a global game top-up platform. “Understanding these cost variations can help gamers make smarter financial decisions.”

LDShop analyzed 20 major gaming markets to find out exactly how much it costs to be a gamer in 2025. They looked at everything that matters, including PS5 console costs, annual game purchases, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, high-speed internet, and accessories like headsets and extra controllers, with one-off purchases split across the console’s seven-year-average lifespan. All prices came from local retailers and official sources, converted to USD so we can see the real differences.

Table 1: The Average Cost Of Being A Gamer In Each Country In 2025

Rank Country Average Cost Of Gaming Setup (PS5) Annual Spend On New Games (avg) Annual Subscription Costs (PS Plus) High-speed Internet Cost (monthly avg.) Avg. Accessories Price Total Annual Cost To Be A Gamer In 2025 1 India $658 $59.07 $47.40 $7.90 $87.84 $307.81 2 China $613 $68.34 $40.00 $11.30 $93.30 $344.81 3 Turkey $829 $91.13 $53.20 $13.68 $147.60 $448.01 4 Egypt $711 $73.92 $127.00 $12.41 $155.03 $473.58 5 Brazil $823 $57.56 $67.00 $19.16 $129.25 $490.57 6 South Korea $869 $64.39 $60.00 $22.37 $101.20 $531.49 7 Mexico $740 $69.75 $58.00 $28.77 $165.19 $602.30 8 Argentina $1,144 $75.53 $60.00 $22.86 $223.00 $605.12 9 Japan $502 $69.35 $46.00 $34.80 $112.90 $620.82 10 Italy $547 $83.26 $78.50 $32.04 $135.13 $643.62 11 Spain $512 $83.26 $78.50 $34.34 $104.22 $661.81 12 France $548 $83.26 $78.50 $35.58 $115.66 $683.60 13 United Kingdom $556 $84.08 $80.60 $42.58 $137.50 $774.65 14 Netherlands $548 $83.26 $78.50 $50.43 $144.25 $865.88 15 Germany $581 $83.26 $78.50 $51.10 $113.86 $874.22 16 Australia $464 $73.25 $68.50 $54.04 $152.90 $878.39 17 Canada $476 $70.95 $80.00 $62.95 $126.86 $992.45 18 United States $500 $73.92 $79.99 $71.99 $123.00 $1,106.78 19 Saudi Arabia $826 $78.06 $64.99 $71.34 $127.69 $1,135.42 20 United Arab Emirates $544 $74.88 $64.99 $101.78 $254.07 $1,475.24

The Cheapest Gaming Destinations: Asia Takes The Crown

India claims the top spot as the world’s most affordable gaming destination at just $307.81 annually. The secret? Rock-bottom internet costs at $7.90 monthly and the cheapest game prices at $59.07 per year. Even with a PS5 console price of $658, the overall package remains unbeatable.

China follows closely at $344.81, benefiting from competitive console pricing at $613 and affordable PlayStation Plus subscriptions at $40 annually. Chinese gamers also enjoy relatively low internet costs at $11.30 monthly, keeping their total gaming budget well under control.

Turkey rounds out the top three at $448.01, despite higher accessory costs at $147.60. The country’s gaming affordability comes from cheap internet at $13.68 monthly and reasonable subscription fees.

“Asian markets have become gaming paradises from a cost perspective,” notes Hwang. “Lower infrastructure costs and regional pricing strategies make these countries incredibly attractive for serious gamers.”

Brazil at $490.57 and Egypt at $473.58 complete the most affordable top five, both benefiting from low annual game spending and reasonable internet costs.

The Most Expensive Gaming Markets: Western Premiums Hit Hard

At the opposite end, United Arab Emirates gamers face a staggering $1,475.24 annual cost – nearly five times more than Indian players. The killer here is accessories at $254.07 and internet costs hitting $101.78 monthly. That’s more than some countries’ entire gaming budgets.

Saudi Arabia comes second-most expensive at $1,135.42, with internet costs of $71.34 monthly driving up the total. The $826 PS5 price tag doesn’t help either.

United States gamers pay $1,106.78 annually, with internet costs at $71.99 monthly being the biggest expense driver. American gamers get hit with premium pricing across nearly every category.

Canada ($992.45) and Australia ($878.39) also make the expensive list, with high internet costs being the common thread. Canadian internet averaging $62.95 monthly and Australian internet at $54.04 monthly push these markets into premium territory.

“Western markets face the double hit of higher infrastructure costs and premium pricing strategies,” explains Hwang. “Gamers in these regions need to be much more strategic about their spending.”

Faye Hwang, Business Development Manager at LDShop, commented:

“For gamers in expensive markets like the UAE or US, smart shopping becomes essential. Wait for seasonal sales rather than buying games at launch – you can save 50-70% within months. Consider annual subscription deals instead of monthly payments to cut costs. Buy quality accessories once rather than replacing cheap ones constantly.

“Take advantage of free-to-play games and subscription services that offer multiple titles. Research games thoroughly before purchasing, and don’t feel pressured to buy every new release. Regional digital storefronts sometimes offer better prices where legally accessible.

“Most importantly, set a gaming budget and stick to it. High costs don’t mean better gaming experiences – some of the world’s best games are available at lower price points or through value-focused platforms.”