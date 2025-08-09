Bangur Concrete Launches First RMC Plant in Karnataka, Enters South India Market

Bengaluru 9th AUGUST 2025: ‘Bangur’ as the Master Brand of Shree Cement Ltd., one of India’s leading cement producers, has forayed into the southern market with the launch of its first Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru. With a designed capacity of 101 cubic meters per hour, this state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s pan-India expansion strategy.

This expansion into Karnataka is a key part of the company’s broader ambition to strengthen its presence across India. With the addition of the Yelahanka facility, Bangur Concrete now operates 19 RMC plants nationwide. Each plant is designed to deliver consistent quality, meet stringent environmental standards and ensure operational efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement said, “We are proud to announce the launch of our first RMC plant in Karnataka, a significant step in our journey to serve the southern market. The Yelahanka facility reflects our strong focus on delivering high-quality, eco-conscious concrete solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of Bengaluru’s infrastructure landscape. With this addition, we now operate 19 RMC plants across India, strengthening our position as a trusted partner in the country’s construction sector.”

The Bengaluru plant not only reinforces Bangur Concrete’s commitment to engineering excellence, sustainability and innovation but also positions the brand at the heart of one of India’s fastest-growing urban centres. As the city witnesses robust growth across residential, commercial and infrastructure segments the demand for high-performance and eco-friendly construction materials continues to rise. Bangur Concrete is poised to meet these demands with precision and efficiency.

The new plant will serve both public and private sector projects in and around Bengaluru ensuring a reliable and timely supply of concrete for the city’s ongoing and upcoming developments.

With its growing national footprint and a sharp focus on innovation and sustainability, Bangur Concrete is poised to play a defining role in shaping the future of India’s infrastructure building stronger cities responsibly and efficiently.