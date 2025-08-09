Bata India Installs World-Class Manufacturing Tech in Batanagar to ‘Shoe the World’

Kolkata, 09th August 2025: As part of the brand’s transformation journey, Bata India, the most iconic and trusted footwear brand, has taken a significant leap in its transformation journey with a ₹300 million investment in its Batanagar factory, reinforcing its commitment to manufacturing excellence & global competitiveness.

At the helm of this investment is the installation of the state-of-the-art PUDIP (Polyurethane Direct Injection Process) & IM EVA machines used for manufacturing Floatz & Bata Industrial footwear. These next-generation systems feature robotic spraying, automated roughening arms, and mould handling processes that raise the bar on product consistency, precision, and production efficiency.

“This investment reflects our deep commitment to modernising our manufacturing and leading with quality,” said Anjan Kundu, Head – Supply Chain Management, Bata India Ltd. Kundu adds, “We are bringing back the glory to Batanagar as part of our transformation journey, which is rooted in a deep commitment to quality, innovation, and customer experience. By investing in advanced machines at Batanagar, we are ensuring that Bata continues to lead, adapt, and serve as a benchmark for footwear manufacturing in India. This expansion not only strengthens our operations but also sets new standards for the industry.”

The factory follows comprehensive Safety Management systems to ensure the highest standards of health & safety protocols for a safe working environment for all employees. The Batanagar factory is a symbol of industrial transformation for not just West Bengal but for India. Thomas Bata’s historic visit in the 1930s catalyzed the creation of the exclusive township of Batanagar, an essential turning point for the state’s industrial landscape. Bata’s factory units revolutionized the region’s capabilities, supporting Bengal’s evolution into an export hub and a center of shoemaking excellence.

Approximately 130 new stores opened in the past year, with over 50% located in smaller towns, bringing global styles and comfort technology to ‘Bharat.’ With more than 500+ stores, Bata India is also rapidly expanding its Franchise network across smaller towns and cities to democratize fashion, providing entrepreneurial opportunities for many. Bata continues to support communities through its Bata Children’s Program, empowering underserved children across India with access to education, mentorship, and footwear—symbolising the brand’s ongoing commitment to inclusive growth and positive social impact.

With a sharpened focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, Bata India is redefining what it means to be a heritage brand ready for the future—boldly stepping forward to ‘Shoe the World’ from India.