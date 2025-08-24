Bank of Baroda organizes Mega Camp in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh under Financial Inclusion Drive of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India

Sultanpur, 24th August 2025: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, organized a Mega Camp at Amhat village in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on 23rd August 2025. The camp was held as part of the nationwide Saturation Campaign launched by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The campaign, which runs from July 1 to September 30, 2025, aims to ensure 100% coverage under financial inclusion and social security schemes at the Gram Panchayat (GP) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) level.

As the convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in Uttar Pradesh, Bank of Baroda played a key role in organizing the event.

The programme was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS – Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance; Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Baroda; Shri Ankur Kaushik, IAS, Chief Development Officer, Sultanpur; Shri Shailendra Kumar Singh, Convenor of Uttar Pradesh State Level Bankers’ Committee & Zonal Head, Lucknow Zone and Shri Mithlesh Kumar, General Manager & Zonal Head, Varanasi Zone. Over 1,000 local citizens attended the event.

In his keynote address, Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary , DFS emphasized the importance of financial inclusion and accessibility of banking services to every citizen. He highlighted how the Government’s Financial Inclusion schemes play a pivotal role in empowering underserved segments of society by providing equitable access to formal financial services. The Government remains committed to every section of society by extending the flagship initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). He further shared that the saturation campaign reflects their resolve to reach every Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body to ensure that all eligible citizens benefit from these schemes. He also interacted with Business Correspondents (BCs), Self Help Group (SHG) members, and other participants at the camp.

Commenting on the initiative, Shri Debadatta Chand, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda, said,

“At Bank of Baroda, we believe that true financial inclusion goes beyond account opening—it is about empowering individuals to actively participate in the financial system and benefit from government-backed schemes. This Mega Camp in Sultanpur reflects our commitment to strengthening trust and ensuring that every household has access to essential banking services. The energy and involvement of the community here is very encouraging and motivates us to take this mission forward with greater resolve.”

As part of the programme, claim cheques under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) were handed over to beneficiaries. Certificates of Insurance under PMJJBY and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), along with enrolment acknowledgment receipts under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), were distributed to newly enrolled beneficiaries. Re-KYC process under eligible PMJDY accounts were carried out. The Chief Guest also visited the stalls. In addition, Business Correspondents (BCs) and BC Sakhis were felicitated for their excellent performance.

Representatives from all banks operating under the Uttar Pradesh State Level Bankers’ Committee actively participated in this Mega Camp.

This Mega Camp exemplifies unwavering commitment of Banking fraternity to furthering the Government of India’s vision of universal financial access and comprehensive social security coverage.