Brainomix and Boehringer Ingelheim Advance Strategic Partnership in Pulmonary Fibrosis

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, May 12th, 2026 — Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in lung fibrosis and stroke, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, the leading biopharmaceutical company providing therapeutic options for interstitial lung disease (ILD), to improve the care of patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF).

Patients with Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILD) may progress to PPF, a condition marked by irreversible lung damage and increased risk of early mortality. Without treatment, patients may have a lifespan as short as five years1, yet many still endure long delays – often years – before receiving a diagnosis2. Early diagnosis and intervention can play a major role in a patient’s prognosis, but determining which patients are eligible for treatment based on imaging remains challenging, even for experienced specialists.

Brainomix e-Lung is an FDA-cleared, AI-driven imaging software platform that automatically detects and quantifies abnormalities on thoracic CT scans, helping clinicians more easily identify changes, including subtle deterioration across multiple timepoints. Built on proprietary technology, e-Lung has been clinically validated to measure lung features associated with interstitial lung diseases (ILD).

Results from REVISE-PPF, a retrospective research study conducted with the University of Chicago, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will be presented by Dr. Anna Podolanczuk (Weill-Cornell) at an ATS session on Sunday, May 17th. The study demonstrated that e-Lung was able to stratify patients at risk of PPF from a baseline CT and identified patients with radiologic evidence of PPF up to 28 months earlier than local clinical diagnoses.

This next phase of the Brainomix–Boehringer Ingelheim partnership aims to advance the work further, centered around a prospective, mixed-methods study, PROGRESS-PPF. Conducted across multiple sites in the US, it will generate both quantitative and qualitative real-world evidence to evaluate whether the routine use of e-Lung can support earlier clinical diagnosis of PPF, enabling treatment to begin sooner in the disease course, and, ultimately, support improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix said: “We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, a recognized leader and innovator in this field, with whom we share a firm commitment to improving outcomes for people living with pulmonary fibrosis. The evidence generated to date for e-Lung is highly compelling, showing the technology has the potential to accelerate diagnosis by more than two years. This next phase will enable us to evaluate that potential at scale, providing robust real-world validation of what we expect could be a transformative advancement in the patient care pathway.”

“Boehringer Ingelheim is proud to expand our partnership with Brainomix as part of our continued commitment to improving care for people living with pulmonary fibrosis,” said Dr. Emmanuelle Clerisme-Beaty, Senior Vice President Medicine & Regulatory Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim. “Progressive pulmonary fibrosis can be challenging to diagnose, and innovations that enhance our ability to detect disease have the potential to improve patient outcomes.”

An Innovation Hub session at ATS, entitled “Advancing ILD Care: Real-World Impact of Brainomix e-Lung,” will take place on Tuesday, May 19th, during which Prof. Peter George (Consultant Pulmonologist at the Royal Brompton Hospital, UK and Brainomix Senior Medical Director) will speak with Dr. Andy Limper (Mayo Clinic, Rochester) and Dr. Tathagat Narula (Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville) about their institution’s experience with Brainomix e-Lung, where it has been incorporated into routine clinical practice.

Brainomix will be exhibiting the e-Lung technology at the ATS International Conference (booth #2250) from Sunday, May 17th to Tuesday, May 19th.