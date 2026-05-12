Rajasthan’s Unified Schooling Model Earns NITI Aayog Praise

New Delhi, May 12: A recent report by NITI Aayog has praised Rajasthan’s education framework, highlighting its integrated schooling model from Class 1 to 12 as a strong example of structured and continuous learning in the public education system.

The report notes that the model helps streamline education delivery by bringing primary, upper primary, and secondary education under a unified structure, ensuring smoother academic progression for students.

It also highlights improvements in school management, resource utilisation, and student retention, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

According to the findings, the integrated approach supports better coordination among teachers and administrators, while also improving access to consistent learning environments for students across different levels of schooling.

The report suggests that such models could play an important role in strengthening foundational education outcomes and reducing dropout rates, contributing to long-term improvements in human capital development.